Interested In Joyce Corporation Ltd (ASX:JYC)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

For investors, increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in an investment. Below, I will examine Joyce Corporation Ltd’s (ASX:JYC) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its long term trend and its industry peers.

Did JYC’s recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

JYC’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of AU$3.5m has jumped 36% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 22%, indicating the rate at which JYC is growing has accelerated. What’s enabled this growth? Let’s take a look at whether it is solely because of an industry uplift, or if Joyce has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Joyce has invested its equity funds well leading to a 24% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.0% is below the AU Specialty Retail industry of 7.8%, indicating Joyce’s are utilized less efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Joyce’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 7.2% to 23%.

What does this mean?

Though Joyce’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Joyce to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

