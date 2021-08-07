Interested In McAfee's (NASDAQ:MCFE) Upcoming US$4.50 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, McAfee investors that purchase the stock on or after the 12th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of August.

The upcoming dividend for McAfee will put a total of US$4.50 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of US$0.46. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. McAfee reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If McAfee didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. It distributed 39% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. McAfee reported a loss last year, but at least the general trend suggests its income has been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Given that McAfee has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid McAfee? It's hard to get used to McAfee paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. In summary, it's hard to get excited about McAfee from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks McAfee is facing. For example, McAfee has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

