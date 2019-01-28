Interested In Mercury NZ Limited (NZSE:MCY)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

After reading Mercury NZ Limited’s (NZSE:MCY) most recent earnings announcement (30 June 2018), I found it useful to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the latest numbers. As a long-term investor I tend to focus on earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. Also, comparing it against an industry benchmark to understand whether it outperformed, or is simply riding an industry wave, is a crucial aspect. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

How Did MCY’s Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

MCY’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of NZ$234m has jumped 27% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 11%, indicating the rate at which MCY is growing has accelerated. What’s the driver of this growth? Well, let’s take a look at whether it is only owing to an industry uplift, or if Mercury NZ has seen some company-specific growth.

NZSE:MCY Income Statement Export January 28th 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, Mercury NZ has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 7.1% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.3% exceeds the NZ Electric Utilities industry of 3.7%, indicating Mercury NZ has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Mercury NZ’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 5.3% to 6.6%.

What does this mean?

Though Mercury NZ’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Mercury NZ to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



