Interested In NWF Group plc (LON:NWF)’s Upcoming 3.3% Dividend? You Have 3 Days Left

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days time. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 31st of October will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of December.

NWF Group's next dividend payment will be UK£0.06 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.07 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, NWF Group has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current stock price of £1.715. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for NWF Group

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately NWF Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 47% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 91% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

NWF Group paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to NWF Group's ability to maintain its dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

AIM:NWF Historical Dividend Yield, October 27th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see NWF Group earnings per share are up 4.6% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, NWF Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.4% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid NWF Group? NWF Group delivered reasonable earnings per share growth in recent times, and paid out less than half its profits and 91% of its cash flow over the last year, which is a mediocre outcome. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy NWF Group today.

Ever wonder what the future holds for NWF Group? See what the three analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow