Interested In Ralph Lauren's (NYSE:RL) Upcoming US$0.75 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Ralph Lauren's shares on or after the 29th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.75 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$3.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ralph Lauren has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current stock price of $104.36. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Ralph Lauren's payout ratio is modest, at just 39% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Ralph Lauren generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 300% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. Our definition of free cash flow excludes cash generated from asset sales, so since Ralph Lauren is paying out such a high percentage of its cash flow, it might be worth seeing if it sold assets or had similar events that might have led to such a high dividend payment.

Ralph Lauren paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Ralph Lauren's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Ralph Lauren's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Ralph Lauren has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Ralph Lauren an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Ralph Lauren from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Ralph Lauren is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Ralph Lauren that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

