Interested In Record's (LON:REC) Upcoming UK£0.016 Dividend? You Have Two Days Left

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Record plc (LON:REC) is about to go ex-dividend in just 2 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 2nd of July in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of August.

Record's upcoming dividend is UK£0.016 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.03 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Record has a trailing yield of 7.6% on the current stock price of £0.395. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Record is paying out an acceptable 53% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Record earnings per share are up 4.2% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Record has seen its dividend decline 4.2% per annum on average over the past ten years, which is not great to see. Record is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Record? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

However if you're still interested in Record as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Record. For example - Record has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

