Interested In Redington (India) Limited (NSE:REDINGTON)? Here's What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

Investors with a long-term horizong may find it valuable to assess Redington (India) Limited's (NSEI:REDINGTON) earnings trend over time and against its industry benchmark as opposed to simply looking at a sincle earnings announcement at one point in time. Below is my commentary, albiet very simple and high-level, on how Redington (India) is currently performing.

Could REDINGTON beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

REDINGTON's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of ₹5.3b has jumped 12% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 7.0%, indicating the rate at which REDINGTON is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Let's take a look at if it is merely a result of an industry uplift, or if Redington (India) has seen some company-specific growth.

NSEI:REDINGTON Income Statement, October 31st 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Redington (India) has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 12% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.0% is below the IN Electronic industry of 7.0%, indicating Redington (India)'s are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Redington (India)’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 25% to 22%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Redington (India) to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



