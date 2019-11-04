Interested In salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)? Here's How It Performed Recently

Analyzing salesforce.com, inc.'s (NYSE:CRM) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether or not the company has met expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Today I will assess CRM's recent performance announced on 31 July 2019 and compare these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

Have CRM's earnings improved against past performances and the industry?

CRM's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 July 2019) of US$950m has declined by -0.6% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 72%, indicating the rate at which CRM is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and whether the whole industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, salesforce.com has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 5.5% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.1% is below the US Software industry of 6.6%, indicating salesforce.com's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for salesforce.com’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 1.6% to 3.0%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 48% to 17% over the past 5 years.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. I suggest you continue to research salesforce.com to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 July 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

