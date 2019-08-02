Interested In SBI Life Insurance Company Limited (NSE:SBILIFE)? Here's What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

Measuring SBI Life Insurance Company Limited's (NSE:SBILIFE) track record of past performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess SBILIFE's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

How Well Did SBILIFE Perform?

SBILIFE's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of ₹13b has jumped 13% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 15%, indicating the rate at which SBILIFE is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's examine what's going on with margins and if the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, SBI Life Insurance has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 17% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 0.9% is below the IN Insurance industry of 1.6%, indicating SBI Life Insurance's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for SBI Life Insurance’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 1.2% to 1.1%.

What does this mean?

SBI Life Insurance's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I recommend you continue to research SBI Life Insurance to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

