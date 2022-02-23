Interested in serving on Muncie School Board? City council looking for possible nominees

MUNCIE, Ind. — In 2018, Muncie Community Schools switched from having an elected five-member school board to a seven-member school board appointed by Ball State University officials.

The by-appointment status of Muncie School Board members was part of the overall shift of the then-troubled city school district from state control to the oversight of Ball State, a change made by vote of the Indiana Legislature.

With four of the current school board members' terms up in June, the Muncie City Council now is looking for people interested in being nominated for potential appointment to serve four-year terms on the school board.

The Ball State trustees appoint five MCS Board members based on the university president's recommendations. BSU President Geoffrey Mearns appoints the other two members, chosen from candidates recommended the Muncie mayor and the city council.

The Muncie City Council is seeking applications from citizens who would like to serve on the Muncie School Board. Anyone interested in applying can do so from the Muncie Schools link at the city's new online portal for municipal boards, goservemuncie.com. City council will work to identify the best potential candidates and submit its three recommendations to Mearns by March 31, according to an announcement.

Applicants for city council's recommendation must meet the following minimum qualifications:

Be at least 21 years old.

Be a United States citizen.

Have at least a high school diploma or GED, with post-secondary educational degree preferred.

Reside within the Muncie Community Schools district.

Cannot be a BSU trustee or the BSU president, or a family member of a BSU trustee or president.

Cannot be or have a family member employed by Muncie Community Schools.

Must comply with the Conflict-of-Interest Policy Regarding Appointments to the Governing Body of Muncie Community Schools adopted by the BSU Board of Trustees on May 16, 2018.

"Additionally," the city council announcement stated, "our goal is to appoint someone with the following attributes":

Passion for public education and Muncie Community Schools.

Record of civic engagement and community participation.

Experience in fiscal management and oversight.

Experience in team effectiveness.

Demonstrated leadership.

Qualified candidates will have an opportunity to address city council either during a committee meeting or a special meeting of the entire council, depending on the number of interested applicants, on dates to be announced, according to the release.

Current school board members are: James Williams, board president; Keith O'Neal, vice president; Dave Heeter, secretary; and Brittany Bales, WaTasha Barnes Griffin, Mark Ervin and Jim Lowe.

The current terms of Barnes Griffin, Bales, Williams and O’Neal will expire at the end of June 2022.

During Tuesday night's school board meeting, Williams noted that Barnes Griffin was recommended previously by city council, and Bales by the mayor; both have said they are interested in continuing to serve on the school board, Williams said.

