Interested in sharing your Topeka story in operetta form?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – ArtsConnect is gathering the community for a historic Topeka performance.

It’s inviting anyone to take part. The performance focuses on the stories of local people who lived through the Brown v. Board of Education case, and once put together, it will create a complete work of Topeka art.

The final performance is on May 24. However, in order to get the best final product, ArtsConnect says rehearsals are necessary. The first rehearsal is on Mar. 11.

ArtsConnect says it’s a chance for the community to stand on stage together to perform something that comes from the heart of Topeka, whether you lived through the case or not.

“We’re excited to tell that in a way that not only helps people learn but also helps share the idea that Topeka is a place where all people’s stories can be heard, can be told and can be learned from,” ArtsConnect Executive Director Sarah Fizell said.

Fizell asks that you sign up if you’re interested in attending rehearsal. You can do so by clicking here. She’s hoping to put the final product up for a Grammy award.

