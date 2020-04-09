Interested In SIG Combibloc Group AG's (VTX:SIGN) Upcoming €0.38 Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see SIG Combibloc Group AG (VTX:SIGN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 14th of April in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of April.

SIG Combibloc Group's next dividend payment will be CHF0.38 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of CHF0.36 to shareholders. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. SIG Combibloc Group paid out 105% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether SIG Combibloc Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 39% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's good to see that while SIG Combibloc Group's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see SIG Combibloc Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 70% per annum for the past three years.

Given that SIG Combibloc Group has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Is SIG Combibloc Group worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been rising nicely although, even though its cashflow payout ratio is low, we question why SIG Combibloc Group is paying out so much of its profit. To summarise, SIG Combibloc Group looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks SIG Combibloc Group is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for SIG Combibloc Group you should be aware of.

