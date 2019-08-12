Interested In Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (HKG:1099)? Here's What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

When Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (HKG:1099) released its most recent earnings update (31 March 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Understanding how Sinopharm Group performed requires a benchmark rather than trying to assess a standalone number at one point in time. Below is a quick commentary on how I see 1099 has performed.

How 1099 fared against its long-term earnings performance and its industry

1099's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of CN¥6.1b has jumped 20% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 17%, indicating the rate at which 1099 is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let's see if it is only owing to industry tailwinds, or if Sinopharm Group has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Sinopharm Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.8% is below the HK Healthcare industry of 4.7%, indicating Sinopharm Group's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Sinopharm Group’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 19% to 20%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 88% to 57% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While Sinopharm Group has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Sinopharm Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

