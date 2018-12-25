Interested In Siyaram Silk Mills Limited (NSE:SIYSIL)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

For investors with a long-term horizon, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more valuable than looking at a single earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Siyaram Silk Mills Limited (NSE:SIYSIL) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Siyaram Silk Mills is currently performing.

How Did SIYSIL’s Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

SIYSIL’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2018) of ₹1.1b has jumped 22% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 13%, indicating the rate at which SIYSIL is growing has accelerated. What’s enabled this growth? Let’s take a look at if it is solely because of industry tailwinds, or if Siyaram Silk Mills has seen some company-specific growth.

NSEI:SIYSIL Income Statement Export December 25th 18 More

In terms of returns from investment, Siyaram Silk Mills has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.3% exceeds the IN Luxury industry of 5.8%, indicating Siyaram Silk Mills has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Siyaram Silk Mills’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 25% to 22%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Siyaram Silk Mills to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

