Interested In SJM Holdings Limited (HKG:880)? Here's What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

Assessing SJM Holdings Limited's (SEHK:880) past track record of performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess 880's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and evaluate these figures to its longer term trend and industry movements.

View our latest analysis for SJM Holdings

Commentary On 880's Past Performance

880's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of HK$3.0b has jumped 21% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -24%, indicating the rate at which 880 is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's see whether it is merely attributable to an industry uplift, or if SJM Holdings has experienced some company-specific growth.

SEHK:880 Income Statement, November 6th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, SJM Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.7% exceeds the HK Hospitality industry of 4.7%, indicating SJM Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for SJM Holdings’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 7.1% to 6.6%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 8.4% to 56% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

SJM Holdings's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Recent positive growth isn't always indicative of a continued optimistic outlook. You should continue to research SJM Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 880’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 880’s outlook. Financial Health: Are 880’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.