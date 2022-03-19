Interested In Solution Dynamics' (NZSE:SDL) Upcoming NZ$0.09 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Solution Dynamics Limited (NZSE:SDL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Solution Dynamics' shares on or after the 24th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 8th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.09 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed NZ$0.11 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Solution Dynamics has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current share price of NZ$2.7. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Solution Dynamics can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Solution Dynamics is paying out an acceptable 73% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (60%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Solution Dynamics's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Solution Dynamics's earnings per share have risen 20% per annum over the last five years. Solution Dynamics has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last seven years, Solution Dynamics has lifted its dividend by approximately 33% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Solution Dynamics for the upcoming dividend? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Solution Dynamics's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 73% and 60% respectively. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Solution Dynamics is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Solution Dynamics and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

