Interested In Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)’s Upcoming 1.0% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left

It looks like Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 21st of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 5th of September.

Southside Bancshares's next dividend payment will be US$0.31 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.26 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Southside Bancshares stock has a trailing yield of around 3.9% on the current share price of $32.31. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Southside Bancshares has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Southside Bancshares is paying out an acceptable 55% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Southside Bancshares earnings per share are up 2.4% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Southside Bancshares has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Southside Bancshares an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

