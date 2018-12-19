Interested In Tata Consultancy Services Limited (NSE:TCS)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

Assessing Tata Consultancy Services Limited’s (NSE:TCS) past track record of performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess TCS’s recent performance announced on 30 September 2018 and evaluate these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

Did TCS beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

TCS’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of ₹287b has jumped 11% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 9.2%, indicating the rate at which TCS is growing has accelerated. What’s enabled this growth? Let’s take a look at whether it is merely owing to an industry uplift, or if Tata Consultancy Services has seen some company-specific growth.

NSEI:TCS Income Statement Export December 19th 18 More

In terms of returns from investment, Tata Consultancy Services has invested its equity funds well leading to a 38% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 25% exceeds the IN IT industry of 7.0%, indicating Tata Consultancy Services has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Tata Consultancy Services’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 39% to 43%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While Tata Consultancy Services has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Tata Consultancy Services to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



