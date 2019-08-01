Interested In Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage Co S.A. (ATH:EYAPS)? Here's How It Performed Recently

When Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage Co S.A.'s (ATH:EYAPS) announced its latest earnings (31 December 2018), I wanted to understand how these figures stacked up against its past performance. The two benchmarks I used were Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage Co's average earnings over the past couple of years, and its industry performance. These are useful yardsticks to help me gauge whether or not EYAPS actually performed well. Below is a quick commentary on how I see EYAPS has performed.

Despite a decline, did EYAPS underperform the long-term trend and the industry?

EYAPS's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of €14m has declined by -15% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 6.2%, indicating the rate at which EYAPS is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and whether the entire industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage Co has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.1% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.9% exceeds the GR Water Utilities industry of 4.4%, indicating Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage Co has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage Co’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 12% to 11%.

Though Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage Co's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. In some cases, companies that endure a drawn out period of decline in earnings are going through some sort of reinvestment phase Though if the entire industry is struggling to grow over time, it may be a indicator of a structural change, which makes Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage Co and its peers a riskier investment. I recommend you continue to research Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage Co to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

