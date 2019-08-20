Interested In Trustpower Limited (NZSE:TPW)? Here's How It Performed Recently

Analyzing Trustpower Limited's (NZSE:TPW) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether or not the company has met expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Today I will assess TPW's recent performance announced on 31 March 2019 and compare these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

Was TPW weak performance lately part of a long-term decline?

TPW's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of NZ$91m has declined by -20% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -6.9%, indicating the rate at which TPW is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let's look at what's occurring with margins and if the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Trustpower has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 7.4% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.4% exceeds the NZ Electric Utilities industry of 4.6%, indicating Trustpower has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Trustpower’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 7.4% to 9.1%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 78% to 47% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. In some cases, companies that face a drawn out period of reduction in earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase However, if the entire industry is struggling to grow over time, it may be a sign of a structural change, which makes Trustpower and its peers a higher risk investment. I recommend you continue to research Trustpower to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

