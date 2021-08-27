Interested In Worley's (ASX:WOR) Upcoming AU$0.25 Dividend? You Have Three Days Left

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Worley investors that purchase the stock on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.50 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Worley stock has a trailing yield of around 4.8% on the current share price of A$10.51. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for Worley

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Worley paid out a disturbingly high 304% of its profit as dividends last year, which makes us concerned there's something we don't fully understand in the business. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Worley generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 58% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's good to see that while Worley's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Worley's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Worley's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.1% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

Is Worley an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Growing earnings per share and a normal cashflow payout ratio is an ok combination, but we're concerned that the company is paying out such a high percentage of its income as dividends. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

So if you want to do more digging on Worley, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Worley that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

