Interested In Yum China Holdings' (NYSE:YUMC) Upcoming US$0.12 Dividend? You Have Three Days Left

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Yum China Holdings' shares on or after the 24th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.48 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Yum China Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 1.0% on the current share price of $47.16. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Yum China Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Yum China Holdings

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Yum China Holdings's payout ratio is modest, at just 27% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Yum China Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 87% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's positive to see that Yum China Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Yum China Holdings earnings per share are up 6.1% per annum over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Yum China Holdings has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past five years, Yum China Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 3.7% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Yum China Holdings? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and Yum China Holdings paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Yum China Holdings from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Yum China Holdings is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Yum China Holdings you should know about.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Sinks 44% After Ryan Cohen Exits Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares tumbled as much as 44% in premarket trading, giving back much of this month’s huge gains, after top investor Ryan Cohen exited his stake.The stock traded down 41% at $10.98 as of 4:57 a.m. in New York, putting the retailer on course for its worst day since going public in 1992.Cohen’s RC Ventures sold millions of shares on Tuesday and Wednesday at a range of prices from $18.68 to $29.21, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commis

  • Bankrupt Lender Celsius CEO Owes Creditors Transparency, Crypto Lawyer Says

    If Celsius Network’s CEO, Alex Mashinsky was “being transparent,” there would be “no need to pull in an independent examiner," Sasha Hodder, founder of Hodder Law Firm, said on CoinDesk TV's "First Mover."

  • The Three 'Kings' of High Dividend Yield

    Investors on the hunt for safe dividends should consider the Dividend Kings, a group of just 45 stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Of the Dividend Kings, three in particular have high yields above 4% and safe dividends. AbbVie Inc. is a pharmaceutical company spun off by Abbott Laboratories in 2013.

  • Friday’s $2.3 trillion options expiration could remove a critical avenue of support for stocks, analysts say

    On Friday, Rocky Fishman, the head of index volatility research at Goldman, sent a chart to MarketWatch illustrating the different types of stock-linked options that are set to expire, as well as whether they’re set to expire in the morning, or in the afternoon in New York. As Fishman explained in a note in June, options expiration adds a layer of “positioning complexity” to the market. Since the Federal Reserve announced its second 75 basis points interest-rate hike in July, market strategists including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic have cited positioning as the critical factor driving markets higher, as investors chased the rally by putting money back to work in the market.

  • Weber stock enjoys best day ever as traders bet on it being the next meme stock

    Weber Inc. shares enjoyed their biggest daily bounce ever Thursday, on record volume, as investors seemed to bet on the grill maker becoming the next meme stock.

  • Diane Von Furstenberg Is #Goals Red-Hot In a New Swimsuit Selfie On IG

    Diane von Furstenberg is so strong in a new swimsuit Instagram photo that she posted with an inspiring caption. DVF loves daily swims and goes on long walks.

  • Jeff Bezos Double Dips On His Airbnb Play

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos made an early bet on the short-term rental platform Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) during the company’s Series B round in 2011, nearly a decade before its initial public offering (IPO). His investment came long before the now popular accommodations marketplace was a household name and a common term used to describe virtually any short-term rental. It’s unclear exactly how much Bezos profited off his pre-IPO investment in Airbnb, but it’s clear that the

  • A 20-year-old student made more than $100 million trading Bed Bath & Beyond stock, report says

    Jake Freeman spent about $25 million on the 6.2% stake in July and sold it for more than $130 million a month later, the Financial Times reported.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • Investor Who Called Crypto Firm ‘World-Class’ Now Says It’s a Near Total Loss

    WestCap Group marked down the value of its stake in the bankrupt crypto lender by 85%. A Canadian pension fund likely will write off its stake completely.

  • The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 2 Stocks Hand Over Fist

    If you are an individual investor, you can follow the "smart money" since these institutions are required to make periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bridgewater Associates, founded in 1975 and now with about $150 billion of assets under management, has become one of the largest hedge funds in the world. As of June 30, the institutional investor owned more than 6.7 million shares valued at over $970 million.

  • GameStop and AMC plummet as meme stocks melt down after Ryan Cohen ditches entire Bed Bath & Beyond stake

    The swift decline in Bed Bath & Beyond reminded meme investors that these stocks are highly volatile and the underlying companies are faltering.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a 'Top Pick,' investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so.

  • Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This Mega-Tech Stock While It's Down 39%

    Pay no heed to short-term hurdles. The latest tech sell-off has granted investors several outstanding buying opportunities.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These stand-out growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Mind Med stock soars 52% after young investor who made $110 million on Bed Bath & Beyond names it as key holding

    The stock of psychedelics company Mind Med Inc. soared 52% Thursday, after it was named by a young investorwho made $110 million from meme-stock favorite Bed Bath Beyond as one of his other key holdings. Jake Freeman, who is a 20-year-old student, had purchased a 6.2% stake in the troubled retailer in July and SEC filings show he profited royally by Tuesday. Freeman has interned for New Jersey hedge fund Volaris Capital over the years, according to his LinkedIn profile. According to the FT, Free

  • 7 REITs Paying Huge Dividends

    One of the big reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them. Here are seven REITs with better-than-average, hard-to-ignore dividend yields: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is paying 11.36% at a price of $12.57. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company specializes in res

  • 3 Highly-Ranked REITs Paying Investors Handsomely

    Investing in REITs allows individual investors to earn a share of the income generated through commercial real estate ownership without having to own commercial real estate.

  • The stock market could surge another 12% through the end of the year as more than $100 billion pours into equity funds, JPMorgan says

    "We remain of the view that the 2020s will look nothing like the 2010s, and many of the investment trends will be turned upside down," JPMorgan said.

  • GM stock is about to dust Tesla stock, analyst says

    Back up the EV on shares of General Motors, says this one analyst.