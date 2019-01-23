Interested In Zuari Global Limited (NSE:ZUARIGLOB)? Here’s How It Performed Recently

In this article, I will take a look at Zuari Global Limited’s (NSE:ZUARIGLOB) most recent earnings update (31 March 2018) and compare these latest figures against its performance over the past few years, along with how the rest of ZUARIGLOB’s industry performed. As a long-term investor, I find it useful to analyze the company’s trend over time in order to estimate whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and eventually grow sustainably over time.

Did ZUARIGLOB perform worse than its track record and industry?

ZUARIGLOB is loss-making, with the most recent trailing twelve-month earnings of -₹280.8m (from 31 March 2018), which compared to last year has become more negative. However, the company’s loss seem to be contracting over the medium term, with the five-year earnings average of -₹467.7m. Each year, for the past five years ZUARIGLOB has seen an annual increase in operating expense growth, outpacing revenue growth of 3.5%, on average. This adverse movement is a driver of the company’s inability to reach breakeven.

Scanning growth from a sector-level, the IN industrials industry has been growing its average earnings by double-digit 21% over the prior year,

Given that Zuari Global is not profitable, even if operating expenses (SG&A and one-year R&D) continues to fall at previous year’s rate of -12%, the company’s current cash level (₹389m) will still be insufficient to cover its expenses in the upcoming year. This is not a great sign in terms of operations and cash management. Even though this is analysis is fairly basic, and Zuari Global still can cut its overhead further, or open a new line of credit instead of issuing new equity shares, the outcome of this analysis still gives us an idea of the company’s timeline and when things will have to start changing, since its current operation is unsustainable.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. With companies that are currently loss-making, it is always hard to predict what will occur going forward, and when. The most useful step is to assess company-specific issues Zuari Global may be facing and whether management guidance has dependably been met in the past. You should continue to research Zuari Global to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

