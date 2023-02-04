Interested In Zytronic's (LON:ZYT) Upcoming UK£0.022 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Zytronic's shares before the 9th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 24th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.022 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.022 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Zytronic has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current stock price of £1.425. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Zytronic has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Zytronic's payout ratio is modest, at just 39% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Zytronic's 27% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Zytronic's dividend payments per share have declined at 13% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Zytronic for the upcoming dividend? It's disappointing to see earnings per share declining, and this would ordinarily be enough to discourage us from most dividend stocks, even though Zytronic is paying out less than half its income as dividends. However, it's also paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow, which makes us wonder just how sustainable the dividend really is. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Zytronic.

With that being said, if you're still considering Zytronic as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Zytronic (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

