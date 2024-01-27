The interests of our readers vary widely, and we try to meet them. (Even alligator news)

When Mark Price reported last week about frozen alligators in North Carolina, it seems everyone in the alligator-viewing world wanted to read his story. Mark writes about uniquely North Carolina news for McClatchy news sites and does a smart job of capturing the mystique of our state’s coastal communities.

This isn’t the first time Mark has written about frozen alligators. Alligators are in a hibernating state when the occasional freeze hits our coast, so they awaken in a bad mood during the thawing process. (Not that any of us get cranky when the alarm interrupts a deep winter sleep.)

The sweep of cold weather apparently ignited a clickfest of alligator-watching stories nationwide, even in Texas, where winter starts and ends faster than the line at Austin’s Franklin Barbecue.

Of all the stories that posted on newsobserver.com sites, the interest in gators is more about you than me.

We rented a condo in a golf community during our fun stretch in Sarasota, Florida. From our second-story lanai, we had a view better than any streaming TV service.

Glenwood South for alligators

It was 24/7 alligators — without any streaming charge — because of the small pond nearby. They mainly snoozed in the sun and occasionally meandered from one side of the pond to the other, but they were live alligators nonetheless.

Our revolving door of guests oohed and aahed watching the gators from the safety of their folding patio chairs. It was the ultimate Florida experience without parking hassles or resort fees.

We saw alligators all the time. At the pond, in drainage ditches, even on our neighborhood walks. We often hiked gator-rich Myakka River State Park and once made the permit-only trek with a group of jittery Canadian tourists to Deep Hole, which is the Glenwood South for alligators.

So, yeah, alligators. Glad you were interested in stories. Me? Been there, done that.

Instead, I hope you spent last week with the array of stories and visuals reflective of the Triangle and North Carolina.

We announced three weeks ago our hope to make 2024 the “Year of You,” with an emphasis on looking after your interests. The public expects accountability from local and state agencies and governments. In 2024, our goal is to elevate our accountability journalism — from breaking news to “reality” checks to quick-turn explainers to in-depth reporting on issues that matter across the Triangle and North Carolina.

NC Reality Check

That’s why we launched NC Reality Check, an ongoing N&O series holding those in power accountable and shining a light on public issues that affect the Triangle or North Carolina.

Last week, The N&O’s NC Reality Check included Mary Helen Moore’s splendid reporting on whether the Durham school board’s recent closed session broke public law; Danielle Battaglia’s background check on Lt. Governor Mark Robinson’s endorsement of a Republican candidate; and Andrew Carter’s Q&A report on the future of UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State remaining in the same conference.

And read Dan Kane’s investigative reporting on how state lawmakers revoked a gun permit law and the consequences that led to the shooting death of UNC professor Zijie Yan.

So much happened throughout the Triangle last week, but it’s humanly impossible to be everywhere at any time.

But we’re trying to stay true to our pledge in the Year of You — from Triangle-based watchdog reporting such as the appeal process for Wake County property tax values to uniquely North Carolina stories like when to expect cicadas to visit us.

Your interests vary, and we’ll try to meet them.

Even if it’s alligators in the winter, insects in the summer … we’ll even throw an upcoming Saxsquatch story into coverage plans. Because you can’t catch that act in a patio chair.

Bill Church is executive editor of The News & Observer.