Interfaith charity’s future in doubt as Government refuses to commit to funding

The Reverend Canon Hilary Barber, One of the co-chairs of the Inter Faith Network - LORNE CAMPBELL/GUZELIAN

The future of an interfaith charity is in doubt after the Government refused to commit to it receiving more money from the taxpayer.

MPs have been told that the Inter Faith Network (IFN) is “about to close” and is currently “on life support” because of the uncertainty about its funding.

The IFN, founded in 1987, is a charity that exists to “make better known and understood the teachings, traditions and practices of the different faith communities in the UK” and to build “good relations between people of different faiths”.

According to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ (DLUHC) annual accounts, the charity has received £3,858,000 from the Government since 2010.

However, the IFN has also drawn criticism, with The Telegraph reporting last year that officials within DLUHC were concerned that the charity had not explicitly condemned Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.

The IFN has said that it has a “longstanding policy on the making of statements which precludes direct comment on overseas events”.

Last month, this newspaper also reported that two of the network’s member groups had written to the Communities Secretary Michael Gove urging him to stop funding the organisation.

Now, the Labour MP Holly Lynch has revealed that the IFN is on the brink of closure because of a refusal by the Government to confirm further funding.

Speaking in a Commons debate, Ms Lynch – who is supportive of the IFN – said that money apparently pledged by DLUHC to tide over the organisation between July 2023 and March 2024 had not yet materialised.

“Despite the best efforts of IFN and its allies, including many of us here in Parliament, as things currently stand, the July 2023 to March 2024 grant funding agreement has not been provided and therefore that funding cannot be accessed,” she said.

“I am reliably informed that when the present offer of funding was made last July, the letter said that funding would not be provided beyond March 2024.”

Ms Lynch went on: “So while the IFN continues to try to find alternative solutions, the truth is that its small team of staff have been given notice of redundancy. The Inter Faith Network is about to close – it is on life support – without clarity from the Government about whether financial support will be forthcoming.”

Despite the plea, the faith minister Simon Hoare declined to confirm that the IFN would receive more taxpayers’ cash.

Mr Hoare said that DLUHC was “undertaking a variety of analyses with regard to the network” and that Mr Gove would be “making an announcement in the not too distant future”.

“I am afraid I am not able to confirm that this evening,” he said.

Most of the MPs attending the debate spoke in support of the IFN, with Labour’s Sir Stephen Timms saying it would be a “terrible tragedy” if the network was lost.

Uncertain future

However, Bob Blackman, the Conservative MP for Harrow, said that opinions were divided on the organisation’s effectiveness.

Mr Blackman said there had been “criticisms of the Inter Faith Network – not necessarily about its aims, but about the way it has been run”.

“I have had supportive comments from some elements in Harrow to say what a wonderful job it is doing, but I have also heard criticism of the way it is being run,” he said.

Reverend Canon Hilary Barber and Narendra Waghela, the co-chairs of the IFN, told The Telegraph: “The value of having a national interfaith body, especially in the current climate, was well expressed by a number of contributors to the debate.

“IFN works to raise funds from other sources such as trusts, individual donors and faith communities. However, without Government funding (and without receiving it soon) it is not possible for its work to continue.”

They said that the charity’s board had “continued to operate, with careful oversight of IFN’s finances, on the basis of the reasonable expectation that a grand funding agreement will be agreed and the offered funding (vital to the planned and budgeted for work) made available”.

“However, since further extended delay on a grant funding agreement could potentially lead to funding not being received in time to continue to operate solvently, the board therefore decided, towards the end of the year, to take the precautionary step of issuing redundancy notices to permanent staff.”

