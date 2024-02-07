Interim Arkansas corrections secretary Eddie Joe Williams resigns; Republicans say he should be applauded

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A lot can happen in a week, and within just six days, interim Secretary of Corrections, former state Sen. Eddie Joe Williams has resigned.

In his resignation letter, Williams acknowledged that back when he accepted the job, he told the board he would gladly step aside if he was ever unable to accomplish the tasks at hand. He said he had already found himself in that position and must step aside, following this taking a “life of its own” since the moment he was named interim secretary in last week’s board meeting.

Eddie Joe Williams resigns as interim Arkansas corrections executive one week after appointment by state board

On Friday, Attorney General Tim Griffin sent Williams a letter urging him not to take the job because he had been offered it “illegally” after the board went into an executive session that went against the Freedom of Information Act to name him secretary.

Just moments after the resignation news came out, FOX 16 News spoke with Attorney General Tim Griffin.

“I think Senator Williams made the right decision not accepting this illegal offer,” Griffin said. “The bottom line is the board of corrections does not have the ability to appoint an interim.”

Griffin has two appeals now playing out in court based on two recent rulings in circuit court. One deals with the executive sessions the board has gone into to hire special counsel and the other has to do with a ruling from a circuit judge that allowed the board to fire the original secretary, Joe Profiri in the first place.

Arkansas attorney general claims Board of Corrections broke law in interim appointment

FOX 16 News reached out to the board for comment on the resignation, but the spokesperson declined to give a statement.

A spokesperson for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared a statement in response to the resignation.

“The Governor appreciates Eddie Joe Williams’ service and respects his decision to do the right thing and follow the law,” the statement said. “The Board of Corrections knows that it is only the governor who selects and nominates the secretary.”

Arkansas attorney general tells interim corrections head to decline appointment, says board can’t offer job

Senator Ben Gilmore (R-Crossett) and lead sponsor of the Protect Arkansas Act also provided a statement in response to Williams’ resignation.

“Sen. Williams should be applauded for making the right and principled decision by not accepting the illegal appointment offered by the Board of Corrections,” I am thankful for the thoughtfulness and wisdom he has exhibited in following the law during this pivotal time. His words and actions demonstrate that he wants what is best for Arkansas.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.