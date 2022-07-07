Interim CEO & Director Sue Gove Just Bought 90% More Shares In Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Investors who take an interest in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) should definitely note that the Interim CEO & Director, Sue Gove, recently paid US$4.61 per share to buy US$231k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 90%.

View our latest analysis for Bed Bath & Beyond

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bed Bath & Beyond

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Ryan Cohen bought US$134m worth of shares at a price of US$17.25 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$4.47). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Bed Bath & Beyond insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Bed Bath & Beyond Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Bed Bath & Beyond insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$45m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bed Bath & Beyond Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Bed Bath & Beyond we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Bed Bath & Beyond has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

But note: Bed Bath & Beyond may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here