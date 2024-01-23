New interim chief sworn in to Aurora Police Department
The Aurora Police Department swore in a new interim chief on Monday, welcoming Heather Morris to the job. FOX31's Vicente Arenas spoke with the new chief about her plans for the role.
The Aurora Police Department swore in a new interim chief on Monday, welcoming Heather Morris to the job. FOX31's Vicente Arenas spoke with the new chief about her plans for the role.
Dave Heeke hired a new football coach just last week after Jedd Fisch opted to leave for the open Washington Job.
European VC Plural has carved out a reputation for itself as one of the few VC's in the region started and led by entrepreneurs who grew their own startups, with its founders including Taaavet Hinrikus from Transferwise/Wise; Sten Tamkivi; and Ian Hogarth, the founder of Songkick who more recently has also added a role with the UK government in AI safety strategy. Now, Plural itself is scaling up, with a fresh €400 million fund to back what Hogarth refers to as "transformational" startups in the region, bringing more operational know-how to get them running as businesses. As with its investments up to now, Plural's main focus will continue to be on early-stage startups rather than growth rounds, he added.
Chapman is joining the Pirates, according to multiple reports.
While paying rent with a credit card is technically possible, it's important to understand the potential pitfalls and the right way to do it. Here's what you need to know.
What are the options from here on out for the 165-year-old retail giant?
Morgan replaces the fired Scott Fitterer after previously working as his assistant.
They both still have ways to go to catch some of the titans from the previous generation in terms of longevity, like Brady and Manning’s rivalry, but this could be the newest QB duel that runs the AFC.
Netflix is set to report fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Here's what to expect.
James is right on this one.
For as little as $37, this sweatsuit is a cozy-chic steal that you can grab in several colors.
The S&P 500 is eyeing its next record high as investors find reasons to be upbeat about the economy and tech stocks.
The SEC said Monday that a "SIM swap" attack was responsible for an unauthorized social media post that triggered market chaos and erased billions of market value in just minutes.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Save more than 30% with this deal.
Nvidia is the AI chip leader, but rivals like Intel, AMD, and others are coming for its crown.
The longest-struggling power-conference program in men's college basketball is starting over yet again in its quest for relevance.
We may have witnessed the best weekend of football this season. Two instant classics and a storybook run for the ages in Detroit defined a Divisional round that leaves plenty to digest. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down all the long lasting ramifications from each of the four games and look ahead to a speculator slate for Championship Sunday.
There's even a holder specifically made for your (very large) leggings collection.
For the second week in a row, we have lunar lander news to report on. Plus, a final update on Astrobotic's Peregrine lander, news on the Artemis program and the first crewed launch of the year. How could the story of the week be anything other than SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon), the Japanese lunar lander that touched down on the moon on Friday?
Japan’s first lunar lander has officially powered down on the moon after its solar cells were unable to generate electricity, though the nation’s space agency said there is a possibility of turning things around when the direction of the sun’s rays change. Japan made history last week when its lander, called Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), successfully touched down on the moon’s surface last week. Shortly after landing, directors of the mission explained that while the soft landing was a minimal success, the spacecraft’s solar cells were not generating power.