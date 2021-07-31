Interim Dayton police chief sworn in

Jul. 31—Lt. Col. Matt Carper was sworn in Friday as Dayton interim director and chief of police by Deputy City Manager Joe Parlette.

Police Chief Richard Biehl retired this week after leading the department for more than 13 years.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said Biehl was compassionate and showed empathy for the community and residents of the city.

"You have led the police department with intellect, grace, grit and courage and you have served this community with compassion and love," Dickstein said.

Biehl took community policing to a new level, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Vipal Patel said.

"I have no doubt when community policing is taught to young officers, young prosecutors coming up in our country ... you will be put forth as the type of police chief that other cities and other police chiefs around our country should emulate," Patel said.

Biehl's 13-year stint as police chief is the third-longest tenure in the history of the department. He said serving as Dayton Police Chief was a blessing.

"My final wish for you all and all of your future endeavors, may you be safe and well. May you be at peace, may you always be held in love and met with compassion," Biehl said, thanking community members and Dayton police for their support.

The city plans to hire a new police chief by October and has begun looking for a new one by hiring an executive search firm to find candidates.