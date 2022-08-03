Interim director of Senate Research Office facing child porn charges

The man in charge of the Georgia Senate Research Office is facing child pornography charges.

Alexander Azarian is accused of sending and receiving sexual messages with minors since 2007.

Police say they found child porn attached to an email account as well as photos on his phone.

The Georgia State Senate released a statement saying:

“Last week, the Senate was notified of the arrest of a current employee, Alex Azarian. He has been suspended indefinitely and a new interim director has been named. As the investigation continues, all relevant staff members will continue to cooperate with relevant law enforcement agencies.”

Azarian has since been released from jail on a $70,000 bond.

