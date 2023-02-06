Interim Elmira police chief Kristen Thorne to become permanent; city mum on predecessor

An Elmira Police Department veteran who has served as acting chief since his predecessor left abruptly in January is being tapped to become a permanent replacement.

Interim Police Chief Kristen Thorne, a member of the department since 2004, will be officially appointed during a ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday in the courtroom at Elmira City Hall.

Thorne replaces Anthony Alvernaz, whose sudden departure has been shrouded in mystery.

City Manager Michael Collins emailed a two-sentence statement Jan. 9 indicating Alvernaz no longer worked for the city, but did not offer an explanation. Mayor Dan Mandell referred questions to Collins.

Elmira Police Chief Kristen Thorne

Thorne worked as a deputy with the Steuben County Sheriff's Office before joining the Elmira Police Department.

With Elmira, he has worked as a patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and deputy chief of police. His supervisory roles have included the detective bureau, drug enforcement unit and patrol.

Thorne was also the Elmira SWAT team commander.

Alvernaz also declined to elaborate on the end of his tenure, other than to say it was not his decision. In a statement, Alvernaz said he was unwilling to compromise his principles or ethics, and that stand cost him his job.

Public safety:FBI, state police renew efforts to find Bradford County woman who disappeared in 2011

For subscribers:Fuddy Duddy's turns 25: Owners plan to move store, expand offerings at new location

Business:Corning Inc. recently cut about 1,500 jobs worldwide

The Star-Gazette on Jan. 11 filed a Freedom of Information Law request with the City of Elmira for documents or communications related to Alvernaz's departure.

The city records management officer acknowledged receipt of the request the same day, but has not yet indicated if the documents would be released.

The Elmira Police Department has about 70 sworn officers and 10 civilian personnel, and an overall budget of about $7.2 million, according to its 2021 annual report.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira will make interim police chief Kristen Thorne permanent