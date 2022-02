The Hill

Investigators and a judge allege that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry was involved in the July assassination of the country's former president, Jovenel Moïse. Moïse was assassinated in July in his home, where he was shot a dozen times and killed. His wife, Martine Moïse, was also shot during the attack but survived.Haitian authorities said former Haitian anti-corruption official Joseph Felix Badio was in charge of the group of more than two...