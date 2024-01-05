Interim president named at Grambling State: Here are next steps to find permanent leader

Connie Wilson has been appointed interim president of Grambling State University by the University of Louisiana System board as a search committee begins its work this month to find the next leader of one of America's signature Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Wilson, a chemist who is Grambling's provost and vice president for academic affairs, takes over for former President Rick Gallot, who took over as president of the University of Louisiana System Jan. 1.

Gallot told USA Today Network Wilson won't seek the permanent job.

“I am supremely confident that Grambling will be well cared for under Dr. Walton’s interim leadership,” Gallot said. “She has proven her dedication to the institution and its success through her commitment to advancing cybersecurity and nursing programs, both of which are now soaring, and I know she will bring that same determination to the interim presidency.”

Walton has worked at Grambling for eight years.

“My life is a testimony to the impact that this university can have on a student's life. I knew as an undergraduate student at Grambling State University that I wanted to come back and be a part of the faculty,” Walton said in a statement. “This appointment provides an additional way to serve this great institution and help shape the lives of students. When the next president of Grambling State University is identified, I look forward to supporting that person's strategic goals.”

Gallot chairs the search committee charged with finding his permanent replacement.

Applications close on Jan. 12. The search committee meets for the first time on Jan. 22.

On campus interviews will take place the week of Feb. 5 and the University of Louisiana System board is expected to hire the next president on Feb. 21 or Feb. 22 in Baton Rouge.

Under Gallot's seven-year tenure as Grambling's president, the university was removed from the fiscal watch list and enjoyed enrollment gains.

"I'm moving to a new role, but my job performance is still inextricably tied to the success of Grambling and the other universities in the system," Gallot told USA Today Network. "We worked way too hard to go backward."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

