Interim Report First Quarter 2020

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
First quarter 2020
Continuing operations
- Order intake 25,356 million SEK
- Revenues 23,620 million SEK
- Operating profit 2,762 million SEK
- Operating margin 11.7%
- Adjusted operating profit 3,728 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 15.8%
- Profit after financial items 2,346 million SEK
- Adjusted profit after financial items 3,311 million SEK
- Earnings per share 1.47 SEK
- Adjusted earnings per share 2.14 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 2,815 million SEK
Discontinued operations
- Order intake 0 million SEK
- Revenues 2 million SEK
- Operating profit -12 million SEK
Group Total
- Order intake 25,356 million SEK
- Revenues 23,623 million SEK
- Operating profit 2,750 million SEK
- Operating margin 11.6%
- Adjusted operating profit 3,716 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 15.7%
- Profit after financial items 2,334 million SEK
- Adjusted profit after financial items 3,300 million SEK
- Earnings per share 1.46 SEK
- Adjusted earnings per share 2.13 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 2,808 million SEK
Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46-8-456-14-94 (Ann-Sofie Nordh), +46-8-456-11-94 (Anna Vilogorac).
A teleconference will be held on 20 April 2020 at 13:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors
Stockholm, 20 April 2020
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Stefan Widing
President and CEO
This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 CET on 20 April 2020.
