Interim Report First Quarter 2020

First quarter 2020

Continuing operations

Order intake 25,356 million SEK

Revenues 23,620 million SEK

Operating profit 2,762 million SEK

Operating margin 11.7%

Adjusted operating profit 3,728 million SEK

Adjusted operating margin 15.8%

Profit after financial items 2,346 million SEK

Adjusted profit after financial items 3,311 million SEK

Earnings per share 1.47 SEK

Adjusted earnings per share 2.14 SEK

Cash flow from operations 2,815 million SEK

Discontinued operations

Order intake 0 million SEK

Revenues 2 million SEK

Operating profit -12 million SEK

Group Total

Order intake 25,356 million SEK

Revenues 23,623 million SEK

Operating profit 2,750 million SEK

Operating margin 11.6%

Adjusted operating profit 3,716 million SEK

Adjusted operating margin 15.7%

Profit after financial items 2,334 million SEK

Adjusted profit after financial items 3,300 million SEK

Earnings per share 1.46 SEK

Adjusted earnings per share 2.13 SEK

Cash flow from operations 2,808 million SEK

Stockholm, 20 April 2020

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

