Interim Stillwater Superintendent To Lead Brookview Elementary

STILLWATER, MN — After leading the Stillwater Area Public Schools system for two years amid the COVID-19 a pandemic, interim Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt is set to take over as principal of Brookview Elementary for the start of the next school year.

Lansfeldt was named interim superintendent in the summer of 2020 after previous schools chief Denise Pontrelli’s departure. She initially signed a one-year contract to lead the district as interim superintendent, which was later extended.

She was one of four finalists to become the Stillwater Area Public Schools system’s next permanent superintendent, but she lost out on that job April 8 to Michael Funk, the longtime superintendent of Albert Lea Area Schools.

Stillwater Schools Hire 'Superintendent Of The Year' To Lead District

Funk was named the 2022 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators.

The district confirmed Lansfeldt’s new role in a statement in which they called her “one of the district’s most veteran administrators.”

Leading an elementary school will be nothing new for Lansfeldt. She previously served as principal of five elementary schools in the district — Lily Lake, Andersen, Withrow, Marine and Afton-Lakeland — before moving into administration, officials said.

Guard Smuggled Meth Into Stillwater Prison: Charges

Brookview Elementary in Woodbury is the district’s newest school after opening in the fall of 2017, according to current Principal Chris Rogers. The Brookview school community “is rich in diversity” and serves students from Woodbury, Afton and Lake Elmo, Rogers wrote.



Rogers, who is the first principal of color within the district, was named principal of Brookview Elementary for the 2021-22 school year after serving as interim principal at Afton-Lakeland the previous year.

The Stillwater Area Public Schools system did not indicate whether Rogers will remain within the district next year. A district spokesperson did not immediately respond Monday to Patch’s request for more information.

Story continues

REGIONAL NEWS:

This article originally appeared on the Stillwater Patch