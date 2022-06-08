Interim superintendent is Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ highest-paid employee

The 30 highest-paid employees at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools oversee operations for the entire district.

Among those in the top spots for 2022 are Hugh Hattabaugh, interim superintendent, and the district’s cabinet members, attorneys, department directors and the six learning community superintendents who are tasked with increasing instructional leadership support at the schools within their individual learning community.

Hattabaugh was named interim superintendent in April when the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education terminated then-superintendent Earnest Winston’s contract.

His annual salary is $265,000.

CBJ has put together a searchable database of the salaries for almost 12,000 salaried employees of CMS. Check it out here.

