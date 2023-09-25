Interim superintendent to lead Middletown schools

Middletown announced Georgia Fortunato will serve as its new interim superintendent of schools, following news of current Superintendent Rosemarie Kraeger’s absence on family medical leave.

Fortunato will be taking over for Kraeger while she is out on family medical leave, but it is unclear whether she will be the interim superintendent through the school year and beyond, as Kraeger recently announced plans to retire after the 2023-24 school year.

“My message to all constituents is to continue the good work of the very talented leadership team, dedicated teachers/staff, amazing students and supportive parents,” Fortunato said in a statement on the press release announcing her appointment. “Middletown is a special community and I am honored to serve in this role.”

Middletown Public Affairs Officer Matthew Sheley declined to comment on whether Kraeger is expected to return during the 2023-24 school year, deferring questions about her extended leave to Kraeger herself.

Fortunato is moving into the temporary position from her previous role as a consultant with the new Student Services Department at Middletown Public Schools. This department oversees special education and related services. She also served as the superintendent in Lincoln for 11 years before retiring in 2018.

Kraeger has been superintendent of Middletown schools for over 26 years and is the longest-tenured school superintendent in Rhode Island, according to the press release about her retirement. She has also served on several regional and national education boards, including the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools, where she sits as the chair for Rhode Island.

