Interim UK study finds one dose of COVID shots reduces hospitalisation

  • FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as Japan launches its inoculation campaign, at Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo
  • FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations in Harpenden
1 / 2

Interim UK study finds one dose of COVID shots reduces hospitalisation

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as Japan launches its inoculation campaign, at Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - One dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech's or AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine helps to prevent disease severe enough to require hospitalisation of people in their 80s with other illnesses, interim data from a UK study showed on Wednesday.

The findings, from an ongoing surveillance project funded by Pfizer and known as AvonCAP, found that one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which began to be used in Britain on Dec. 8, 2020, was 71.4% effective from 14 days at preventing symptomatic illness severe enough to result in hospitalisation among patients with a median age of 87 years.

For the AstraZeneca vaccine, which began to be rolled out in Britain on Jan. 4, the results showed it was 80.4% effective by the same measures among patients with an average age of 88.

"These early results show the UK COVID-19 vaccine programme is working better than we could have hoped," said Adam Finn, a professor of paediatrics and chief investigator of the AvonCAP study at Britain's University of Bristol.

He said the findings showed how the vaccines can reduce the burden of serious COVID-19 in elderly, high-risk populations, and relieve pressure on health services.

The results add to other early findings from studies of vaccine roll-outs in Israel, Scotland and England, which have also pointed to high effectiveness from the first doses.

A UK study among healthcare staff found last week that a single dose of Pfizer' vaccine cut the number of asymptomatic infections by about 75%, which would significantly reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

A study in Israel, which last week confirmed an efficacy of well over 90% for Pfizer's two-shot vaccine, also showed a single shot was 57% effective in protecting against symptomatic infections after two weeks.

(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Jane Merriman)

Recommended Stories

  • Germany seeks to extend AstraZeneca jabs to over 65s soon

    Germany's vaccine regulator should recommend within days that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine can be given to people older than 65 as evidence mounts of its efficacy, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday. Data from Britain show that the jab works "very well" in older people, Spahn told German television, adding that he had asked the regulator to adjust its recommendation accordingly so the vaccine can be rolled out quickly to those over 65. "If we could vaccinate the over-65-year-olds with AstraZeneca, that would really speed things up and protect the most vulnerable more quickly," he said.

  • France changes tack and approves AstraZeneca shots for under-75s

    France will allow people under 75 with existing health problems to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the health minister said, departing from an earlier stance that the vaccine should be for the under-65s only. The reassessment is likely to help speed up France's vaccination campaign which many have criticized as too slow. As of Saturday, 4.55 million people had received at least one shot of an AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

  • Myanmar's Christian refugees hold anti-coup protest in India

    About 300 refugees from a Christian minority community from Myanmar held a demonstration in India's capital on Wednesday against last month’s military takeover in their country and demanded the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other Myanmar leaders. The demonstration was held at Jantar Mantar, an area of New Delhi close to Parliament that is often used for protests.

  • They qualified for Tokyo - then COVID hit. A year later, U.S. marathoners hit their stride

    American Aliphine Tuliamuk was about 10 minutes into her victory news conference when the question was posed: Do you have any concern about the coronavirus? It was Feb. 29, 2020 and she had just punched her ticket to the Tokyo Games, winning the United States Women's Olympic Marathon trials in Atlanta, Georgia, with a time of 2:27.23. Like her fellow Olympians on stage -- as well as millions of people around the globe -- she had little idea what was to come: a historic Olympic postponement and a pandemic that upended life.

  • Senate confirms Miguel Cardona as education secretary

    The Senate voted 64-33 on Monday to confirm Miguel Cardona as President Biden's education secretary.Why it matters: Cardona will play a key role in the Biden administration's efforts to safely reopen schools currently closed to in-person learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden has pledged to reopen schools within his first 100 days, but some are skeptical he will be able to meet this goal. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In new guidance released last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said school reopenings should be contingent on community transmission rates and should be a priority over restaurants and other nonessential businesses. The big picture: Cardona won some bipartisan support, vowing to do "everything in our power" to safely reopen schools and address educational inequities, Politico reports. The former Connecticut commissioner of education also promised to expand coronavirus surveillance testing in schools and called for boosting federal relief.The House passed its version of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus relief package last week, which includes $128.6 billion in funding to help K-12 schools reopen. The Senate could take up its version of the measure as early as this week. During his confirmation hearing, Cardona did not take firm stances on issues beyond the pandemic, such as charter schools and transgender students' rights to participate in athletics. Background: Cardona, who grew up in public housing and started school speaking only Spanish, served as an elementary school teacher and principal before moving to head the Connecticut State Department of Education.Go deeper: Biden's promise to reopen schoolsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Global freedom: India is now only 'partly free', says report

    Rights group Freedom House notes a steady erosion of democracy in India, amid declining liberty globally.

  • UK finds vaccines 80% effective at preventing hospitalisations in over-80s

    The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are more than 80% effective at preventing hospitalisations from COVID-19 in those over 80 after one dose of either shot, Public Health England (PHE) said on Monday, citing a pre-print study. PHE said the real world study also found that protection against symptomatic COVID in those over 70 ranged between 57-61% for one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine and between 60-73% for the Oxford-AstraZeneca one four weeks after the first shot. "These results may also help to explain why the number of COVID admissions to intensive care units among people over 80 in the UK have dropped to single figures in the last couple of weeks," British health minister Matt Hancock told a news conference.

  • COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to African nations pick up speed

    More African countries received the long-awaited first deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, with Kenya and Rwanda benefiting from the global COVAX initiative that aims to ensure doses for the world’s low-and middle-income nations. “We will be known as the continent of COVID” if Africa doesn’t quickly reach its target of vaccinating 60% of its population of 1.3 billion people, the director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, said last week. The continent last month surpassed 100,000 confirmed deaths.

  • Ukraine COVID-19 hospitalisations rise to record as Chinese vaccine faces delay

    A record number of Ukrainians were taken to hospital with coronavirus over the past 24 hours, while the number of deaths remains consistently high, health ministry data show on Wednesday. Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Facebook 3,486 people were hospitalised in the past day, the highest number since the epidemic hit the country of 41 million last year. Stepanov said 7,235 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours with 185 deaths.

  • Merck To Offer Hand With JNJ COVID-19 Vaccine Production, Biden Administration Says: Report

    U.S. President Joe Biden will announce that Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) will help manufacture its rival Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) newly authorized coronavirus vaccine to boost the supply, Washington Post reports. The officials started looking for additional manufacturing capacity amid concerns about Johnson & Johnson’s production delays. The administration brokered an arrangement with Merck, which had already tried to develop a coronavirus vaccine, but it failed to generate a sufficient immune response. Under the arrangement, Merck will use two facilities in the U.S. for Johnson & Johnson’s shots. One will provide “fill-finish” services, wherein the vaccine substance is placed in vials and packaged for distribution. While the other facility will make the vaccine itself, with a potential to double what Johnson & Johnson could create on its own, the officials said. No details on Merck’s involvement impacting the projected supply and the distribution timetable were disclosed. According to one person, the “fill-finish” plant can get ready in two months and take few more months to upgrade its vaccine production facilities. JNJ is conducting a two-shot vaccine trial, with the doses given two months apart, with results not expected until at least May. On Saturday, the FDA approved the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in those 18 and older. The company said it would immediately ship nearly 4 million doses in the U.S. and noted that additional deliveries in the coming weeks are highly dependent on a new plant’s regulatory approval. JNJ partnered with Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) to support the manufacturing of its COVID-19 shot. Last week, Merck received feedback from the FDA regarding its COVID-19 drug, MK-7110. FDA has asked for additional data beyond the study already completed. It will no longer supply the U.S. government with MK-7110 in the first half of 2021. Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.6% at $72.78, and JNJ is up 0.4% at $160 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPeople Allergic To Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Might Be Allowed To Get JNJ Shot: CNBCJNJ Accelerated COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Dependent On New Plant Approval© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • People who've had COVID-19 might only need one vaccine jab - and saving shots on them could free up millions of doses for others

    Some experts advocate waiving second vaccine shots for those who have had COVID-19 - but others think the approach is too risky.

  • Stellantis aims to lift Fiat Chrysler margins towards PSA levels

    Carmaker Stellantis, created by the merger of Peugeot-maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA), aims to lift profit margins this year towards the levels attained by its Chief Executive Carlos Tavares at PSA. With 14 brands under one roof, including Fiat, Peugeot, Opel, Jeep, Ram and Maserati, the world's fourth largest carmaker was formed in January. The group said on Wednesday it was targeting an adjusted operating profit margin of 5.5%-7.5% this year, assuming no further significant COVID-19 related lockdowns.

  • Turkish study revises down Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine efficacy to 83.5%

    The COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech has an efficacy of 83.5% based on final results of Phase III trials, Turkish researchers said on Wednesday, a downward revision from a preliminary finding of 91.25%. The final efficacy rate was based on 41 infections, 32 of which had received a placebo, said Murat Akova, head of the Phase III trials conducted in Turkey. "Because there were no important side effects (in the trial)... let alone the fact that this vaccine is being used widely in our country and no side effect was reported, we can say comfortably that it is safe," said Serhat Unal, member of the government's advisory Science Council.

  • SC reports fewer than 500 COVID-19 cases for first time in 5 months Tuesday

    The last time the daily number of cases dropped below 500 was Oct. 2, according to DHEC.

  • More COVID-19 variants emerge closer to home: What to know about the ones discovered in Brazil, New York, California

    Health experts are seeing red flags in coronavirus variants that were first discovered in Brazil, New York and California. Here's what they say.

  • Israel Supreme Court: more non-Orthodox Jewish converts can become citizens

    Israel's Supreme Court ruled on Monday on one of the most contentious issues regarding Jewish identity in Israel, deciding to allow more non-Orthodox Jewish converts to immigrate to Israel and become citizens. The country's "Law of Return" grants Israeli citizenship to any Jew from anywhere in the world, though there have been disputes when it comes to those who have converted to Judaism. More observant groups in Israel demand a strict Orthodox conversion while the less stringent conservative and reformed movements say they offer a valid alternative.

  • Two Ecuadorians charged with money laundering in Miami that cost police pension millions

    A money laundering trail totaling hundreds of millions of dollars that stretched from Latin America to South Florida has ended with corruption charges against a former Ecuadorian official and an investment manager once based in Miami.

  • Live stimulus updates: Senate braces for marathon debate on Joe Biden's COVID relief plan

    Sen. Chuck Schumer said Democrats would be "on track" to pass the bill by March 14, when a federal boost to unemployment benefits expires.

  • Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

    President Joe Biden said the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and he pushed states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings. Biden also announced Tuesday that drugmaker Merck will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved one-shot vaccine, likening the partnership between the two drug companies to the spirit of national cooperation during World War II. “We’re now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May,” Biden said.

  • LA Teachers Union Condemns School Reopening Deal as ‘Propagating Structural Racism’

    The head of the Los Angeles teachers union condemned California’s plan to reopen schools as “propagating structural racism,” after the deal was announced on Monday. Governor Gavin Newsom reached the deal with state lawmakers to provide $2 billion in financial incentives for schools that reopen various grades for in-person learning by the end of March. Some California districts, including San Francisco’s public schools, have not opened classrooms since the coronavirus pandemic forced school closures in March 2020. Under the terms of the plan, counties with new daily coronavirus case rates of seven or fewer per 100,000 must open elementary schools and at least one grade in middle or high school for in-person learning in order to receive a share of the $2 billion in funds. Counties with higher daily case rates of up to 25 cases per 100,000 would be required to open kindergarten through second grade in order to receive funding. The plan does not mandate the reopening of any school district. Instead, schools would start to lose their share of the $2 billion in funds for each day that they remain closed. Teachers are not required to be vaccinated to return to the classroom under the plan, and final decisions on whether to reopen are left to individual districts. The head of the teachers union of Los Angeles, whose school district serves 600,000 students and is the second-largest in the U.S., condemned the plan shortly after it was announced. “If you condition funding on the reopening of schools, that money will only go to white and wealthier and healthier school communities that do not have the transmission rates that low-income Black and brown communities do,” United Teachers Los Angeles president Cecily Myart-Cruz said in a statement. “This is a recipe for propagating structural racism and it is deeply unfair to the students we serve.”