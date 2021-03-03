An interior designer shares 10 of the best home-decor items to get at Costco this month

Cheyenne Lentz
·5 min read
costco interior design
Costco is offering a number of fun home-decor items this month. Costco

In recent years, Costco has kicked its home-decor selection up a notch.

To find out which products are worth incorporating into your own home, Insider asked lead designer Carlos Coronado of Muretti about his favorites this month.

Read on to see his top picks for March.

Add functionality and art to your space with this decorative wall mirror.

costco mirror
The mirror also serves as artwork and a shelf. Costco

This decorative wall mirror from Costco has the ability to add life to your home space, according to Coronado. It's a beautiful piece that can function as a work of art.

Plus the elegant and modern mirror also conveniently gives you more shelf space.

There's a small wooden ledge near the bottom that Coronado suggested filling with small decorative items such as vases or picture frames.

Make a big statement with Costco's floating acrylic frames.

costco frameless frames
The clear design doesn't distract from the photos or art inside. Costco

If you're looking for a way to display pictures around your home, Coronado recommends Costco's clear acrylic frames.

These modern, "frameless" frames come in several sizes, and you can also select from a silver or gold finish on the hardware to match your style.

Brighten up your home with this sophisticated table lamp.

costco lamp
The lamp is perfect for a side table. Costco

Costco has excellent options for lighting, Coronado told Insider, and one of his favorite picks is this white table lamp with brass-finish accents.

This is a great option if you're in need of lighting for a side table.

"The base for this lamp is beautiful and sophisticated," the designer said. "The stylish finish is sure to make your room brighter not only with the light, but also with the look it achieves in your home."

House your indoor plants in style with this handcrafted concrete planter.

costco planter
The planter also comes in different finishes. Costco

Coronado said you can make your home more inviting by adding live plants. But it's also important to display them in style, which is where Costco's 12-inch concrete bowl planter comes in.

This planter is handcrafted in Mexico and is uniquely shaped like a wave to capture different angles of the plants you want to display, Coronado explained.

This model is available in a white or black finish.

Add an antique look and feel to the room with this brass table lamp.

costco lamp
The lamp is unique and chic. Costco

Another great table-lamp option from Costco is this brass-finish task lamp.

It has an antique look and feel with its stylish Edison bulb.

"It is an excellent way to highlight any space and make it more interesting," Coronado told Insider.

Make your space feel luxurious by incorporating faux-fur pillows into your home.

costco pillow
Faux fur is an affordable way to make a room feel more luxurious. Costco

If you're looking for an affordable, cozy addition to your couch, check out Costco's gray-and-ivory faux-fur pillow.

"This pillow is a great way to add a luxurious feel to your home and make it more attractive," Coronado told Insider.

Accent any room in the house with Costco's black-and-white globe.

costco globe
The globe would work great in a living room or office. Costco

Selecting the perfect accent pieces for your home isn't always an easy task, according to Coronado.

However, the designer highlighted Costco's black-and-white globe as a must-have piece to accent any room in your home or office.

Organize your home with Costco's wooden storage crates.

costco crates
The crates offer a stylish way to keep everything organized. Costco

Costco's set of wooden storage crates are a great way to keep your space organized.

"These stylish crates offer you the perfect way to store toys, blankets, or basically anything that does not have its own place," Coronado told Insider.

This two-piece set also offers two different sizes to meet your needs.

Transform your outdoor space with Costco's steel box planter.

costco big planter
The planter adds an industrial element to your outdoor space. Costco

Costco's oversized steel planter is a beautiful statement piece, according to Coronado.

It's made of raw steel and adds an industrial element to your home.

The designer suggested adding the planter outside your front door for a grand entrance or in your backyard to transform your outdoor space.

Make your greenery a work of art with Costco's hanging planters.

costco hanging planters
The hanging planters are stylish and functional. Costco

Another option for your indoor plants is Costco's three-piece set of plant wall vessels.

According to Coronado, the wall hangings are both stylish and practical.

"This set will give you the perfect setup for hanging large plants or smaller plants to brighten up your room," the designer told Insider.

This set includes one large and two small planters made of ceramic and plated metal wire.

