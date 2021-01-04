An interior designer shares 9 of the best home-decor items to get at Costco

Cheyenne Lentz
costco finds interior design
Costco sells home decor for different rooms in the house. Costco

  • Insider asked interior designer Michelle Harrison-McAllister of Michelle Harrison Design to share what home-decor items she would buy from Costco right now. 

  • The pro also said that the Samsung Frame Series TV is the most visually-stunning TV on the market because it displays artwork when not in use. 

  • She also picked out a blue and white lamp and handy wire rack from the retailer. 

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Costco is known for offering discounts on large-quantity items, but many may not know that this retailer also has a number of home-decor pieces.

To learn more, Insider asked interior designer Michelle Harrison-McAllister of Michelle Harrison Design about the things she would recommend buying from Costco. Read on to see what she said.

Organize your garage with Costco's wire shelving rack.

wire rack costco
The rack can be used in a garage. Costco

Organizing and editing a garage or large space can make a big difference when you have storage shelves on wheels such as this wire shelving rack from Costco, according to Harrison-McAllister.

She said you can even make a project out of organizing your space and giving each person in the household their own shelf. 

"Plus you will be sure to find items that you can donate to shelters in your city that are in need, especially for those experiencing difficulties during COVID-19," Harrison-McAllister told Insider. 

This blue and white floral lamp will make a statement wherever you place it.

Costco lamp
The lamp can be used to decorate a bedroom. Costco

The lamp can add style and charm to your space while also making a statement.

Reminiscent of the 19th-century European era, this blue and white signature ginger jar table lamp will fool your friends into thinking you've acquired a family heirloom, Harrison-McAllister said.

This Samsung TV functions as a television and artwork.

costco frame tv
The TV looks like a painting. Costco

Turn your living space into a mini art gallery with a Frame Series TV that also functions as a work of art.

"This is hands-down the best TV on the market and the most visually stunning," she told Insider.

When the TV is not being used for watching shows, you can choose to display a variety of art pieces or showcase your own on it.

 

This split king memory foam mattress from Costco gives individual options to couples sharing a bed.

ghostbed
The bed is super adjustable. Costco

If you're in the market for a new bed, this lush 13-inch gel memory-foam split mattress is made with cooling technology to help regulate your body temperature throughout the night, according to Harrison-McAllister.

It also has an adjustable base so you can position your bed the way you like. Each side of the bed can have personalized positions and massage features. 

Accommodate your guests with this bed that can be hidden inside a stylish cabinet.

cabinet bed
This cabinet holds a bed. Costco

Add a surprise extra bed in your home with this buffet-style cabinet that opens up to a twin bed, Harrison-McAllister recommended. 

"The color and style complement any home decor, not to mention that the look on your guests' faces when you open this cabinet up will be priceless," she told Insider.

Elevate your bedding with luxury sheets.

hotel signature thread
The sheets are antimicrobial. Costco

Luxury sheets are key for a perfect sleep, Harrison-McAllister said, and this 800-thread count supima cotton set has an exceptional feel. 

She said the wrinkle-resistant material can help making your bed every morning a breeze. 

This set is available in white, gray, blue, and tan color varieties. It includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. 

Transform your space by adding custom window treatments to your home.

ostco shades
The shades come in a range of colors and patterns. Costco

Fresh window treatments are an easy way to make a home feel new, according to Harrison-McAllister.

She said she suggests taking advantage of Costco's custom window coverings for all areas of your home.

They are available in a variety of colors, materials, and styles including shades, shutters and blinds. 

 

Give your back the care it deserves with an ergonomic office chair.

costco desk chair
The chair is perfect for an at-home office. Costco

"This ergonomic-friendly chair is not only comfortable, but it will not leave you with a backache or fatigue," Harrison-McAllister told Insider. 

The mesh fabric is also breathable with adjustable seat heights and built-in lumbar support.

This loft bunk bed with drawers can make the most of a space.

Costco bunk bed
The bed also comes in gray. Costco

Whether you're in need of a spare bed or two for guests or want a bed for a kids' room, this loft bunk bed with drawers is a great space-saver, according to Harrison-McAllister. 

This set features two full-size beds and seven large drawers, which means plenty of places to store clothes and miscellaneous items, Harrison-McAllister told Insider.

She also said the loft bed's crisp white color and modern design won't go out of style. 

Read More:

Interior designers reveal 17 trends they wish would disappear

Interior designers reveal the 11 things that will ruin the look of your kitchen

Interior designers reveal the 11 things in your living room you should get rid of

Interior designers share 12 things they would buy from Target right now

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs

    In an extraordinary rebuke of President Donald Trump, all 10 living former secretaries of defense cautioned Sunday against any move to involve the military in pursuing claims of election fraud, arguing that it would take the country into “dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.” The 10 men, both Democrats and Republicans, signed on to an opinion article published in The Washington Post that implicitly questioned Trump's willingness to follow his Constitutional duty to peacefully relinquish power on Jan. 20. Following the Nov. 3 election and subsequent recounts in some states, as well as unsuccessful court challenges, the outcome is clear, they wrote, while not specifying Trump in the article.

  • South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran

    A South Korean-flagged tanker has been seized by Iran, Iranian media said on Monday. Iranian media said the vessel had been seized by the country's elite Revolutionary Guards navy "for polluting the Gulf with chemicals". The crew of the South Korean-flagged vessel has been detained in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, the semi-official news agency Tasnim, also reported on Monday. The crew members are from South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar, Tasnim said, without specifying the number of detained crew members or where they were being held. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) naval authority earlier said on its website that an "interaction" between Iranian authorities and a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz led the ship to alter its course and proceed into Iranian waters.

  • Indigenous Venezuelan man accused of raiding military post dies in jail -rights group

    Salvador Franco died just weeks after family members and activists reported he was suffering from health problems. A court in November had ordered his transfer to a medical facility, but authorities did not comply, according to Penal Forum attorney Olnar Ortiz. Critics of President Nicolas Maduro's government call him a dictator who has systematically jailed opponents and denied them rights to due process.

  • Tibetans in exile vote in India for their political leader

    Hundreds of Tibetans in exile braved the rain and cold Sunday in India’s northern city of Dharmsala, where the exiled government is based, and voted for their new political leader as the current officeholder’s five-year term nears its end. Many young Tibetans are contesting the parliamentary election this year.

  • ‘He works for me’: Trump jealously hits out at favourable media coverage of Fauci

    Dr Fauci has already been included by President-elect Joe Biden in his health team

  • Plane hits Michigan house, businessman and family die

    A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members.

  • Pittsburgh police investigate 2 explosions less than 2 hours apart

    No injuries were reported, but a parked vehicle was damaged, Pittsburgh police said.

  • Russia now probing case of helicopter downed by Azerbaijan as murder -Interfax

    Russian military investigators are now treating the Nov. 9 downing of a helicopter over Armenia as "wilful murder", a more serious charge than the previous "death through negligence", Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another, just few hours before a Moscow-brokered peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh was reached. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijan, which has the political backing of Turkey, and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous region had been raging for six weeks at the time of the incident.

  • It didn't even take an hour into the 117th Congress for drama to unfold on the House floor

    The 117th Congress has been in session for about an hour, and the drama has already started in the House.There are multiple reports that Democrat and Republican floor staff got into a shouting match because Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.), one of the more controversial newly-elected GOP lawmakers, and another unidentified freshman Republican refused to put their masks on the House floor in defiance of COVID-19 protocols.> Not even one hour into to 117th Congress and there is now a shouting match between the Dem and Republican floor staff after Marjorie Taylor Greene was told, and refused, to put on her mask on the House floor.> > -- Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) January 3, 2021Despite the commotion, they reportedly were not asked to leave the chamber.Republicans are also reportedly upset that a plexiglass voting area has been set up in the gallery so lawmakers who are supposed to be quarantining because of exposure to the coronavirus, but have not tested positive themselves, can vote in the House speaker elections later in the day. That description applies to two unnamed Democrats and one unknown Republican, though Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) argued the "shameful" decision was made only because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is determined to win re-election and can't afford too many absences within her party.> /3 @RodneyDavis, top R on the House Administration Cmte, is very upset about this "Popemobile" built in the House Gallery for quarantined members. He says the "only reason this is happening is because Speaker Pelosi needs to be re-elected speaker." "It's shameful."> > -- John Bresnahan (@bresreports) January 3, 2021Meanwhile, things reportedly went much more smoothly in the Senate. > I see @lindsemcpherson is having a far more interesting swearing-in day than in the Senate, where senators-elect are being sworn-in two at a time by Mike Pence with no issues.> > -- Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) January 3, 2021More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording

  • IS gunmen kill 11 minority Shiite coal miners in SW Pakistan

    Gunmen opened fire on a group of minority Shiite Hazara coal miners after abducting them, killing 11 in southwestern Baluchistan province early Sunday, a Pakistani official said. The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on its website. The Sunni militant group has repeatedly targeted Pakistan’s minority Shiites in recent years.

  • Texas pastor killed, others injured in church shooting; suspect arrested

    The 62-year-old pastor reportedly confronted Mytrez Deunte Woolen with a gun, but he was overpowered. A pastor was killed and two parishioners were injured in a church shooting in East Texas on Sunday. Authorities had been searching for 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen on Saturday, using dogs and drones, when the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church in Winona reportedly discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday.

  • India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, roll out seen soon

    The decisions mark the first vaccine approvals in India, which after the United States has recorded the most infections of the novel coronavirus, and could enable the country to source vaccines locally. India is expected to start a massive immunisation programme within about a week, and hopes to inoculate 300 million of its 1.35 billion people free of charge in the first six to eight months of this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the approvals.

  • Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording

    Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his advisers were prepared for President Trump to press him on overturning the state's presidential election results during a Saturday phone call, so they decided to record the conversation, which they eventually leaked after Trump mischaracterized the exchange. But the decision was also inspired by a previous phone call Raffensperger had with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in November, Politico reports.Raffensperger accused Graham of asking him whether he had the power to toss out all mail ballots in Georgia counties found to have higher rates of non-matching signatures, a claim the senator denied. Either way, the call apparently prompted Raffensperger to remain on high alert if he found himself in similar situations. "Lindsey Graham asked us to throw out legally cast ballots," one of Raffensperger's advisers told Politico. "So yeah, after that call, we decided maybe we should do this."As it turns out, Graham's attempt to help Trump win the election wound up backfiring on the president down the line. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park

  • Zimbabwe returns to restrictions amid rise in virus cases

    In response to rising COVID-19 numbers, Zimbabwe has reintroduced a night curfew, banned public gatherings, and indefinitely suspended the opening of schools. “We are being overwhelmed and overrun,” Information Minister Nick Mangwana warned, saying the country's hospitals are rapidly reaching capacity with COVID-19 patients. Zimbabwe recorded 1,342 cases and 29 deaths in the past week, “the highest number recorded so far,” Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said, announcing the strict measures.

  • ‘SoHo Karen’ has history of unruly behavior, run-ins with police

    The plot thickens for the woman dubbed the “Soho Karen.” The woman, identified as Miya Ponsetto, who allegedly attacked and accused 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. of stealing her iPhone just over a week ago at a New York City hotel apparently has a history of unlawful behavior. As previously reported by theGrio, Ponsetto made headlines after Grammy-winning trumpet player Keyon Harrold posted an Instagram video of her hastily accusing his teenage son of taking her cellphone while in the lobby of the Arlo SoHo Hotel in Manhattan where the Harrold’s were staying.

  • U.S. may cut some Moderna vaccine doses in half to speed rollout, official says

    The U.S. government is considering giving some people half the dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in order to speed vaccinations, a federal official said on Sunday. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the federal vaccine program, said on CBS' "Face the Nation" that officials were in talks with Moderna and the Food and Drug Administration about the idea.

  • Pelosi supporters 'a little nervous' about House speaker vote but believe enough lawmakers will be present

    With the 117th Congress set to be sworn in Sunday, some Democrats are feeling "a little nervous" about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) chances of retaining the gavel, Rep. Filemon (D-Texas) told The Hill. The concern is over whether enough lawmakers will actually show up to give her the required majority of those present and voting. If they do, she's on track to win as expected.Filemon said the worries stem from the coronavirus pandemic, and Democrats are hoping no one falls ill before the vote. Reps. Gwen Moore (D-Wisc.) and Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) tested positive for COVID-19 in late December, though Larsen is out of quarantine. And although it's unclear, it sounds as if Moore will be free from isolation as well, with Politico's Jake Sherman reporting that 221 out of the 222 Democratic members of the new House are expected to be present. Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.), who is being treated for pancreatic cancer, will not be at the Capitol.> NEWS on Dem attendance. Alcee Hastings, an ailing Florida Dem, is not going to make it to the speaker vote today. Jamie Raskin, who recently lost his son, is going to make it. > > Democrats believe they’ll have 221 present today. > > Pelosi needs a majority of present and voting> > — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2021If there are indeed 221 Democrats on hand, as well as all 211 Republicans, Pelosi could only afford to have four Democrats vote for someone else, The Hill notes. While there may be a few Democrats who don't back Pelosi, they may vote "present," which essentially renders them absent. They would not be counted against the final tally, likely allowing her to capture the majority. There's also no guarantee every Republican will be there."I think she'll win," Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) said of Pelosi. "But I'm just not sure how she gets there." Read more at The Hill.More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording

  • Biden flexes Georgia muscle alongside GOP in Senate races

    President-elect Joe Biden is going all-in to help Democrats win two Senate runoffs in Georgia that will determine party control in the critical early years of his administration, a widespread effort that not long ago would have been unthinkable in a Republican-dominated state in the Deep South. The push ahead of Tuesday's election comes with early voting making some Republicans nervous as President Donald Trump, who narrowly lost the state to Biden, continues to assert falsely that the Georgia election process is rigged. Biden and his team have steered at least $18 million to help Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock try to unseat Republican Sens.

  • Germany mulls delaying second COVID-19 vaccine shot, Denmark approves delay

    BERLIN/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Germany was weighing on Monday whether to allow a delay in administering a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer to make scarce supplies go further, after a similar move by Britain last week. Separately, Denmark approved on Monday a delay of up to six weeks between the first and second shots of the vaccine. In Berlin, the health ministry was seeking the view of an independent vaccination commission on whether to delay a second shot beyond a current 42-day maximum limit, according to a one-page document seen by Reuters on Monday.

  • Ukraine investigates audio recordings discussing journalist's murder

    Ukrainian police said on Monday they were investigating documents and audio recordings dating back to 2012 about plans to murder a Belarusian journalist who was subsequently killed by a car bomb in Kyiv in 2016. The police released a statement on the case on the same day as online newspaper EUobserver published a recording of what it said was the Belarusian KGB security service in 2012 discussing plans to kill investigative journalist Pavel Sheremet. The Ukrainian police gave few details of the audio recordings it is looking into and did not identify any suspects.