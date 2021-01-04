An interior designer shares 9 of the best home-decor items to get at Costco

Costco sells home decor for different rooms in the house. Costco

Insider asked interior designer Michelle Harrison-McAllister of Michelle Harrison Design to share what home-decor items she would buy from Costco right now.

The pro also said that the Samsung Frame Series TV is the most visually-stunning TV on the market because it displays artwork when not in use.

She also picked out a blue and white lamp and handy wire rack from the retailer.

Costco is known for offering discounts on large-quantity items, but many may not know that this retailer also has a number of home-decor pieces.

To learn more, Insider asked interior designer Michelle Harrison-McAllister of Michelle Harrison Design about the things she would recommend buying from Costco. Read on to see what she said.

Organize your garage with Costco's wire shelving rack.

The rack can be used in a garage. Costco

Organizing and editing a garage or large space can make a big difference when you have storage shelves on wheels such as this wire shelving rack from Costco, according to Harrison-McAllister.

She said you can even make a project out of organizing your space and giving each person in the household their own shelf.

"Plus you will be sure to find items that you can donate to shelters in your city that are in need, especially for those experiencing difficulties during COVID-19," Harrison-McAllister told Insider.

This blue and white floral lamp will make a statement wherever you place it.

The lamp can be used to decorate a bedroom. Costco

The lamp can add style and charm to your space while also making a statement.

Reminiscent of the 19th-century European era, this blue and white signature ginger jar table lamp will fool your friends into thinking you've acquired a family heirloom, Harrison-McAllister said.

This Samsung TV functions as a television and artwork.

The TV looks like a painting. Costco

Turn your living space into a mini art gallery with a Frame Series TV that also functions as a work of art.

"This is hands-down the best TV on the market and the most visually stunning," she told Insider.

When the TV is not being used for watching shows, you can choose to display a variety of art pieces or showcase your own on it.

This split king memory foam mattress from Costco gives individual options to couples sharing a bed.

The bed is super adjustable. Costco

If you're in the market for a new bed, this lush 13-inch gel memory-foam split mattress is made with cooling technology to help regulate your body temperature throughout the night, according to Harrison-McAllister.

It also has an adjustable base so you can position your bed the way you like. Each side of the bed can have personalized positions and massage features.

Accommodate your guests with this bed that can be hidden inside a stylish cabinet.

This cabinet holds a bed. Costco

Add a surprise extra bed in your home with this buffet-style cabinet that opens up to a twin bed, Harrison-McAllister recommended.

"The color and style complement any home decor, not to mention that the look on your guests' faces when you open this cabinet up will be priceless," she told Insider.

Elevate your bedding with luxury sheets.

The sheets are antimicrobial. Costco

Luxury sheets are key for a perfect sleep, Harrison-McAllister said, and this 800-thread count supima cotton set has an exceptional feel.

She said the wrinkle-resistant material can help making your bed every morning a breeze.

This set is available in white, gray, blue, and tan color varieties. It includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and four pillowcases.

Transform your space by adding custom window treatments to your home.

The shades come in a range of colors and patterns. Costco

Fresh window treatments are an easy way to make a home feel new, according to Harrison-McAllister.

She said she suggests taking advantage of Costco's custom window coverings for all areas of your home.

They are available in a variety of colors, materials, and styles including shades, shutters and blinds.

Give your back the care it deserves with an ergonomic office chair.

The chair is perfect for an at-home office. Costco

"This ergonomic-friendly chair is not only comfortable, but it will not leave you with a backache or fatigue," Harrison-McAllister told Insider.

The mesh fabric is also breathable with adjustable seat heights and built-in lumbar support.

This loft bunk bed with drawers can make the most of a space.

The bed also comes in gray. Costco

Whether you're in need of a spare bed or two for guests or want a bed for a kids' room, this loft bunk bed with drawers is a great space-saver, according to Harrison-McAllister.

This set features two full-size beds and seven large drawers, which means plenty of places to store clothes and miscellaneous items, Harrison-McAllister told Insider.

She also said the loft bed's crisp white color and modern design won't go out of style.

