Interior Designer Tanju Özelgin Shares His Plans for the Mazu 82 Yacht

Turkish interior designer Tanju Özelgin was called in by Mazu Yachts to conceive the interior spaces of the new Mazu 82 yacht. This is the first time the Turkish shipyard has enlisted the help of a dedicated interior designer on its yachts.

But Özelgin was not daunted. “Designing interiors for yachts is actually not that much different from designing any other space,” he says. “The main challenge of designing yacht interiors is that the space mostly never stands still and is constantly surrounded by water.”

He explained that those aspects inform what sort of materials are used—for the floors, walls, furniture—the scale of the pieces in each room, whether the furniture is fixed or movable as well as what sort of safety measures need to be in place.

Mazu Yachts’s founder, Halit Yukay, designs all the yard’s vessels, and through his ample experience at sea, he understands what is most important to yacht owners and enthusiasts.

The latest model, the Mazu 82, pairs a clean profile with tons of deck space, hallmarks of the Mazu line. It tops off the yard’s fleet of 38-, 42- and 52-foot yachts.

Mazu 82 yacht designer Tanju Özelgin

Saloon.

Özelgin is founder of tO Studio and Parlak Kirmizi and has worked for the last 20 years creating interiors and objects for homes and hotels, using materials that give meaning to each space.

The result on this yacht is sophisticated but welcoming, warm and serene. “The space has to be as compact and light as possible without losing the illusion of feeling at home or in a nice hotel,” says Özelgin.

“This was one of our key aspects during the design phase of the yacht: to create a space which won’t let you feel as if on a yacht but more as if you were in your own house with all the familiarity and comfort that comes with it,” he says.

This first hull of the Mazu 82 features Mazu’s signature expansive open decks and three staterooms, all designed by Özelgin. Large hull-side windows illuminate Özelgin’s gentle interiors.

The 80-foot yacht built in carbon-composite sandwich construction utilizes three Volvo Penta IPS engines to achieve a crazy-fast top speed of 40 knots.

The yacht will be delivered end of summer 2019.

