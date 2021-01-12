Interior designers reveal the 12 things in your home you should get rid of

Rachel Murphy
plain living room couch
Some spaces could benefit from losing a few features and decor items. ppa/Shutterstock

Home-design trends come and go, and there are some things that just don't work anymore.

From matching furniture sets to outdated accent walls, here are 12 things in your home you might want to get rid of, according to interior designers.

Consider swapping out pillows that match your sofa.

living room glass table rug curtains glass doors beige couch empty walls
Instead, try pillows in a different color. Shutterstock

Kimberly Rasmussen, a principal design partner at Establish Design, told Insider that you should perhaps toss couch pillows that match your sofa, including any that might have come with it.

"Instead, play with texture, color, and pattern to accent the main fabric," she said. "This is an investment that will add interest, and the fabrics will help pull your room together."

If you want a cozier space, it's time to toss harsh white lightbulbs.

lamp light table
It's not an expensive change to make. Shutterstock

"Replace your harsh, cool whites with a soft, warm white bulb," Rasmussen said. "This adds warmth to your room like the light from a candle or roaring fire."

Take down any window treatments that make it difficult for you to get natural light.

curtains
This might mean swapping out your heavy drapes for sheer ones. Shutterstock/backpacker79

Natural light can brighten a room, make it look larger, and show off light-catching finishes, according to Annie Santulli of Annie Santulli Designs.

So, naturally, the first thing she thinks you might want to get rid of is any window treatment that makes it especially difficult for you to get natural light.

"Window treatments should frame a space, but they don't have to be overbearing or heavy to add warmth," Santulli told Insider. "Using sheers or translucent metallics are a way to create some level of coverage without adding weight."

But if you still want to block the sun or have privacy, she suggests layering different window treatments to add dimension and texture to your space "while also allowing for more options to handle light and privacy."

Heavy or dark fabrics and finishings might weigh down your space.

wool curtains curtain rod
Wool curtains might make your space feel dark. Shutterstock

Santulli told Insider that while it was once really popular "to use dark heavy fabrics and finishings to create warm sophisticated spaces," today these materials just make rooms feel "overbearing" and kind of gloomy.

Because of this, she said, you should consider swapping out thick wool curtains, and heavy blankets for "lush textures and warm-colored accents" that can help to elevate your space instead of dragging it down.

Accent walls aren't as stylish as they once were.

wood accent wall bedroom ceiling fan plant
You may want to hang a mirror instead. Shutterstock

Rasmussen said that although accent walls can add a big statement to a space, you should be careful about how you use them because of how easily they can look dated.

She suggested that instead of committing to designing a whole wall you simply create a decorative focal point by using easy-to-remove pieces like art, plants, or a mirror.

If there's a chair rail in your dining room, consider removing it to make your space look bigger.

dining room chair rail
In some spaces, the rail can look awkward. Shutterstock

Iantha Carley, the owner of Iantha Carley Interiors, told Insider that the chair rail is a "puny strip of wood" that doesn't do much beyond awkwardly splitting a room in half, thus making the entire space look smaller.

To open up your space, she suggests removing the railing and opting for "plain walls or a more substantial wainscoting" for a much larger design impact.

If most of the pieces of furniture in your home are a version of stained wood, you might want to switch some of them out.

wood stained wood furniture
There's perhaps such a thing as too much stained wood. Shutterstock

When most of the furniture you own is wood-stained, it can start to look a bit "drab and dreary," said Suzan Wemlinger, the principal interior designer at Suzan J Designs.

"You should mix things up a bit — not only with the wood species and stain colors, but take it a step or two further and bring in some painted pieces as well as some non-wood pieces," she said.

Rugs that are too small for your space can make your room look awkward.

rug too small for this living room
Some designers say this can make your room look cheap. Shutterstock

It doesn't matter how nice your rug is — if it's too small for the room, you should probably get rid of it, according to Wemlinger.

"Having a rug off-scale in a room — no matter how fine the rug is or how nice the furniture is — makes a room look cheap," she told Insider. "A rug under a dining table looks great, unless it's so small that the dining chairs don't fit on the rug or only fit when the chairs are pushed in."

Builder-grade tile and backsplashes can come off as dated and boring.

bathroom sink tile
You might want to swap out your bathroom's tiles, especially if you want to resell your home. Shutterstock

"This is standard in many homes built within the last 20 years," Wemlinger said. "Usually basic beige porcelain or ceramic tile is typically used for all the floors, backsplashes, shower, and tub surroundings."

She added: "All the tile in a home should not be the same. It may make it easy for potential buyers to visualize their things in the home, but there is no personality in that."

She said you might want to try using different materials or shapes to switch up your space and make the tiles feel more updated.

If your TV is above your fireplace, you might want to consider moving it.

tv above fireplace in living room
The fireplace should be a focal point. Shutterstock

Though the space above a fireplace might be a popular place to hang your TV, Kesha Franklin, an interior designer at Halden Interiors, told Insider that's a big no-no.

"One of my big design pet peeves is placing the TV above the fireplace," Franklin said. "The fireplace place is a focal point in a room. I say get rid of the TV and enjoy a moment by the fire without the distraction of a screen."

Fake plants and real plants that haven't been properly cared for don't have a place in most spaces.

artificial fake plants centerpiece
Artificial plants might cheapen the look of your home. Shutterstock

"Having a beautiful pop of greenery in your home design can definitely make a statement and be a way to bring the outdoors in, but a faux plant can become a dust magnet," Franklin said. "Depending on the quality, it can cheapen the overall look and feel of your home."

That said, real plants can be even worse if they're dying or dead because they signal a "lack of care for your space and sometimes can produce an odor, which is unpleasant," she said.

Matching couch sets could appear dated and make your space feel like a furniture showroom.

living room skylight vaulted ceiling small rug matching couches tables
When you're shopping for furniture, there's no need to buy sets that perfectly match. Shutterstock

Carley told Insider that you should consider swapping out some pieces if you have a matching sofa and love seat.

In many cases, these matching sets can appear dated or so matchy-matchy that your space looks like a furniture showroom.

"Go for a tailored look and replace the love seat with two comfortable upholstered chairs," she advised.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ Lauren Boebert faces calls to resign after tweeting information about Nancy Pelosi during Capitol riot

    The Congresswoman previously said she would carry a gun to Congress

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Canadian couple fined for breaking curfew after woman found 'walking' her husband on a dog leash

    A couple in Canada have been fined £900 each after they were stopped by police with the woman ‘walking’ her husband on a dog lead. The unnamed wife tried to argue with police that she was not breaking coronavirus rules, as it is permitted to break curfew in order to walk your dog. “One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” said Isabelle Sehrdon, a spokesperson for the local police department. The couple are from Sherbrooke, Quebec. The woman is 24 years old and her partner is 40, according to the Toronto Sun. The province of Quebec introduced an overnight curfew last Saturday that runs from 8pm until 5am. During that time, locals are only allowed out of their homes for limited reasons, such as going to hospital or walking their dog within 1km of their home. The couple were stopped by police at about 9pm on Saturday evening, just one hour after the curfew was first introduced. Police say the couple attempted to use the ‘dog walking’ excuse to justify their outing and added that the couple was “not cooperative”. The pair were fined CA$1,546 (£893) each for the violation. When confronted by officers, the couple said it would be a “pleasure” to receive the fines and “it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future and they would see how many tickets they could get,” Ms Gendron said. Canada has seen a steep rise in the number of Covid cases in the past two months. The country has suffered 17,086 deaths to date.

  • Families reunite as Qatar-Saudi flights resume after rift

    Khalid al-Qahtani stood in the arrivals hall at Riyadh's main airport on Monday, waiting to see his sister almost four years after a diplomatic rift with neighbouring Qatar split his family apart. Other relatives from other families clustered around him waiting for the passengers to get off the first flight from Doha allowed into Saudi Arabia since a U.S-backed deal reopened travel routes. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism - a charge dismissed by Qatar which said the move was meant to curtail its sovereignty.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Sarah Sanders: Former Trump spokesperson gets lectured on First Amendment by her old high school teacher

    'You didn't take the advanced class. If you had, maybe you would better understand the First Amendment’

  • Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

    Many of the people who broke into and ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday acted like they did not think there would be any consequences. For many of them, there have been consequences. Some of them have lost work. And many of the people whose photos went viral online and on TV have been arrested. The FBI says it is searching for the rest.CNN's Evan Perez notes that the big arrests so far have been the low-hanging fruit, the people who "were on social media boasting about this."Public records for more than 120 people arrested so far document that "the insurrectionist mob that showed up at the president's behest and stormed the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military, and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals," The Associated Press reports. "Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals."Jake Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," surrendered to the FBI in Phoenix on Saturday.Embed from Getty ImagesFederal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening charged two men believed to have worn tactical gear and carried plastic restraints in the Senate chamber. Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee.Embed from Getty ImagesAnd Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was picked up in Texas.> UPDATE: Spokesman for Hillwood Airways confirmed to me tonight Larry Rendall Brock Jr. "no longer works for the company." The @USAirForce Lt. Col. was IDed w/ zip-ties & combat gear on the Senate floor during the armed riot at the U.S. Capitol Wed. that killed 5 @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/pubhmiboeb> > — David Lee (@davejourno) January 10, 2021The FBI arrested Doug Jensen, photographed in a QAnon shirt, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.> CAPITOL RIOT ARREST UPDATE: > Iowa man who was videeotaped chasing a cop up the steps has been booked on 5 federal charges.https://t.co/yy4aZIKdW4 pic.twitter.com/Srwk45b6yT> > — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 10, 2021Adam Johnson, arrested in Florida on Friday, was allegedly the man photographed carrying the House speaker's lectern.Embed from Getty ImagesThe FBI is seeking help identifying numerous other Capitol raiders, including the guy photographed carrying the Confederate battle flag. Others been identified but not arrested, like Josiah Colt of Idaho.> To the best of my knowledge, Josiah Colt (also pictured here) has not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/P9KgBdw8qG> > — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 11, 2021CNN identified the man in a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt as Robert Keith Packer of Virginia.> We're very close to IDing this guy thanks to tipsters. pic.twitter.com/XKgDLhlZLR> > — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 10, 2021One of the evident planners of the assault on the Capitol, Ali Alexander, says he's in hiding and needs money for armed guards, The Daily Beast reports.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Chinese PhD Student Among Those Killed in Chicago Mass Shooting

    The University of Chicago expressed sadness over the death of Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student from China who was killed by a gunman during a shooting spree on Saturday afternoon. “Random” victim: Fan, who was shot as he was sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage, is among at least three victims who were gunned down that day by the shooter, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, reports WGNTV. Fan was studying at the University of Chicago via a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.

  • Trump Reportedly Acknowledged He is Partially to Blame for Capitol Riots

    President Trump acknowledged that he is somewhat at fault for his supporters’ decision to storm the U.S. Capitol last week in a conversation with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, according to reports.McCarthy told House Republicans on a call Monday about the president’s acknowledgment, sources reportedly told Fox News and Politico.McCarthy reportedly agreed that Trump bears responsibility for the rioting at the Capitol which left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer, as Congress met to count the electoral votes last week.The president's supporters swarmed the Capitol last week following a “Save America” rally that took place Wednesday at the White House, during which he urged his supporters to “fight like hell" and said he would "never concede."However, the president has not publicly accepted any responsibility for the unrest at the Capitol. Nearly 24 hours after the riots, Trump released a video condemning the violence and lawlessness at the Capitol, though he did not take any blame.Trump said emotions were running “high” and that he was turning his focus to “ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country,” Trump said. “And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”After the mayhem calmed down on Wednesday, Congress returned and certified the Electoral College vote, formally affirming Joe Biden's presidential victory."Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," the president said in a statement posted to Twitter early Thursday morning by White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino."I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted," Trump said. "While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!"The House will meet Wednesday to consider impeaching President Trump for “incitement of insurrection” after the riots.House Democrats introduced a single article of impeachment against President Trump on Monday with the “incitement of insurrection” charge, saying he had “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government.”The four-page impeachment resolution includes Trump’s false comments about his election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, his push to have state officials in Georgia “find” him additional votes and his comments at Wednesday's rally.

  • Lisa Montgomery: Judge halts execution of only woman on US death row

    The judge orders a mental competency hearing to be held - just hours before the scheduled execution.

  • NYPD official retiring amid investigation into hateful posts

    Using a pseudonym, the former head of the department’s workplace discrimination office posted vulgar, racist nicknames when referring to multiple Black public figures.

  • Dutch COVID-19 lockdown extended by three weeks

    The Dutch government said on Tuesday it would extend lockdown measures, including the closure of schools and shops, by at least three weeks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Mark Rutte told a live news conference that social curbs must remain in place until at least Feb.9, adding: "This decision does not come as a surprise, but it is an incredible disappointment." Rutte also cited the threat posed by a much more easily transmissable variant of the disease first identified in Britain, describing it as "very, very worrying".

  • Rep. Jim Jordan refuses to acknowledge Biden legitimately won the election

    During a House Rules Committee hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, refused to answer a question from committee chair James McGovern, D-Mass., about whether President-elect Joe Biden won the election fairly. No evidence of widespread election fraud has been found.

  • Trump administration to reportedly recommend states open up vaccinations for everyone over 65

    As the United States' COVID-19 vaccination efforts get off to a slow start, the Trump administration will reportedly issue some key new guidelines to states. The federal government is set to make "three big changes" to its COVID-19 vaccination guidelines, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing an administration official. The first will be recommending states "open the vaccination process to everyone older than 65 and to adults of all ages who have a pre-existing condition that puts them at greater risk for serious infection," Axios reports.Additionally, Axios reports the Trump administration will seek to expand the venues where Americans can receive vaccinations. Finally, the government will recommend no longer holding back doses to ensure all Americans can receive a second shot, according to Axios. President-elect Joe Biden's transition previously announced plans to release almost all available vaccine doses.News of the recommendations was confirmed by Bloomberg and The Associated Press. They come amid a slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the U.S., as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 9 million Americans have received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to The New York Times. The Trump administration's goal was for 20 million Americans to receive a vaccine dose by the end of 2020. More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • After frosty few days, Pence, Trump appear to reach détente

    President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appear to have come to a détente after nearly a week of silence, anger and finger-pointing. The two met Monday evening in the Oval Office and had a “good conversation,” according to a senior administration official. It was their first time speaking since last Wednesday, when Trump incited his supporters to storm the Capitol building as Pence was presiding over certification of November's election results.

  • Child films cops escorting angry man from Walmart in NC for refusing to wear a mask

    Video shows white man raising his voice at officers, shouting “Racism!” before they walk him from store.

  • Brazil researchers report disappointing 50.4% efficacy for China's CoronaVac vaccine

    A coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac showed "general efficacy" of 50.4% in a late-stage trial in Brazil, researchers said on Tuesday, barely enough for regulatory approval and far short of earlier indications. The latest results are a major disappointment for Brazil, as the Chinese vaccine is one of two that the federal government has lined up to begin immunization during the second wave of the world's second-deadliest COVID-19 outbreak. The letdown after a more promising partial data disclosure last week may also contribute to criticism that vaccines developed by Chinese manufacturers are not subject to the same public scrutiny as U.S. and European alternatives.

  • State Department to investigate after rogue employee reportedly changed site to say Trump's term ends today

    Twitter descended into total chaos Monday afternoon as a government website suggested President Trump's term was coming to an imminent end, and it sounds like it was all because of a rogue staffer.On Monday afternoon, Twitter users noticed a head-turning biography page for President Trump on the State Department website that declared "Donald J. Trump's term ended on" Jan. 11. Yes, that would be Jan. 11 as in today, more than a week before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. The site also claimed Vice President Mike Pence's term was ending Monday.As Twitter collectively raised its eyebrows and pondered wild theories that Trump would soon announce his resignation, BuzzFeed News came along with more information, reporting that a "disgruntled employee" at the State Department changed the pages. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has now ordered an internal investigation, according to the report."It's 100 percent not a hack," a diplomat told BuzzFeed. Links to the page on the State Department website now lead to a message that says "We're sorry, this site is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Please try again in a few moments."> Hey, @StateDept, what do you know that the rest of us don't?> > "Donald J. Trump's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00." pic.twitter.com/Ntl1BSqsb9> > — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) January 11, 2021Whoever this disgruntled employee might be, if their goal was to sow chaos, confusion, and plenty of memes that derailed just about everyone's Twitter feed for a good half-hour, well, mission accomplished.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Hundreds of alleged members of Italy's most powerful mafia network face 'maxi trial' in Calabria

    The biggest mafia trial in more than 30 years will start on Wednesday when more than 350 alleged mobsters and their collaborators face justice in a huge, purpose-built courtroom in southern Italy. On trial will be members of the ‘Ndrangheta, a network of clans based in Calabria, in the toe of the Italian boot. It is regarded as the most powerful of Italy’s mafia organisations, having surpassed the more famous Cosa Nostra of Sicily. “It’s the most dangerous and it is present in every continent,” said Nicola Gratteri, a leading prosecutor in the trial who has lived under police protection for 30 years. “And it is the richest because it has a virtual monopoly on the importation of cocaine into Europe,” he told AFP, while guarded by three plain-clothes police officers wearing black balaclavas to hide their identity.

  • Police officer who protected the Capitol during riots dies off-duty

    Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, was a 15-year veteran of the US Capitol police force