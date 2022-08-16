Interior designers reveal 13 things in your bathroom to get rid of

Decluttering can make the space feel more inviting. photosphobos/Shutterstock

Insider asked 4 interior designers to share things they would get rid of in their bathrooms.

Old makeup, hotel toiletries, and expired products should be disposed of to maximize storage space.

Counter clutter and old towels can make the room feel chaotic and less inviting.

Getting rid of packaging can help you save space and give your room a serene feel.

Cotton-swab packaging can make a counter look messy. cpinion/Shutterstock

Packaging can be removed from the bathroom counter, Bo Keuleers, an interior-design project manager at MVA Home, told Insider.

Cotton-swab containers, for example, are often large, long, and visually unappealing.

"By replacing the packaging [with] glass containers, you instantly create a spa-like atmosphere that is relaxing, calming, and appears more elegant," Keuleers said. "The same can be applied for cotton balls and bath salts."

Not only does getting rid of these packages help the aesthetic, but also it helps to maximize space, she explained.

Ditch excess bath mats to avoid making the room feel too crowded.

Multiple bath mats and rugs can overcrowd the bathroom floor. Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

People tend to place a bath mat in front of the shower or bathtub, the toilet, and the sink, Keuleers said.

But having too many mats on the floor of your bathroom can make the space feel busy and overcrowded.

Instead, Keuleers suggested opting for just one simple rug that has an inviting texture or a fun pattern. This can help instantly declutter your bathroom and give it a fresh feel.

Old towels can make a bathroom feel less inviting.

Matching towel sets help the bathroom look more put together. Artazum/Shutterstock

Rachel Street, an interior designer who hosts the DIY Network's "Philly Revival," told Insider towels that were stained, ripped, or had drops of bleach dripped on them needed to be let go.

Invest in two sets of towels for each person using the bathroom, and relegate the ugly used ones to the cleaning-supply cabinet or basement to be used for other things, like washing the dog or the car.

"A fresh matching set of fluffy towels will make your bathroom feel more relaxing and will make it look more put together," Street said.

Counter clutter can make the room feel chaotic.

Small counter spaces can look especially crowded. Shutterstock

In the same vein, it's important to make sure your bathroom counters are free of clutter, Lonni Paul, an interior designer who owns Lonni Paul Design and cofounded the home-goods brand August and Leo, told Insider.

"A bathroom should feel clean and spa-like at all times — a sanctuary that gives a sense of calm to the start and end of your day," Paul said.

If there is clutter everywhere, coming home can become an extension of your busy, chaotic day.

Bars of soap next to the bathroom sink can get kind of gross.

Bars of soap have a tendency to leave residue on the counter. Alexander Raths/Shutterstock

It's time to get rid of those shell- or flower-shaped bars of soap on the sink counter, Beth Brown, an interior designer who is principal of Beth Brown Interiors, told Insider.

If you're ready to ditch your bar of soap, Brown suggests getting a pretty soap dispenser and refilling it as needed instead.

Cleaning supplies and toilet paper should be kept out of sight.

Cleaning products should have their own storage area. Fiona Clair for Insider

When possible, Paul said, larger items like cleaning supplies and bulk packs of toilet paper should be kept in a linen closet.

Paul added that a few rolls of toilet paper and a packet of cleaning wipes should stay in your bathroom but be tucked out of sight.

"I like to keep these in the paper-goods drawer or in a basket on the floor, not on the counter," Paul told Insider.

Jewelry can tarnish if it's left in the bathroom.

Jewelry can rust and tarnish on the bathroom counter. Fiona Clair for Insider

Leaving jewelry in the bathroom will cause it to tarnish as it comes into contact with water and moisture, Street said. And you don't want to lose an earring or a ring down the drain.

Instead, move your jewelry into your bedroom or closet. Street suggested dedicating a drawer in your dresser and investing in some jewelry organizers to keep things separate and neat.

Anything that's expired should be tossed.

Make sure to check the expiration date on all toiletries. William Thomas Cain/Stringer/Getty Images

Medicines, makeup, and sunscreens all expire.

To save space, Street suggested regularly checking the expiration dates on the items in your bathroom cabinets and drawers and disposing of anything that is old and out of date.

Small mirrors aren't practical.

It's better to install a large mirror in the bathroom. Shutterstock

Small mirrors in a bathroom don't do much, Brown told Insider.

"I've seen one too many bathrooms with small mirrors hung too high," Brown said. "Larger mirrors don't just allow you to see more of yourself — they make a room feel bigger and more open."

Travel-size toiletries from hotels can take up valuable space.

Don't waste space with travel-size toiletries in your cabinets. Shutterstock

Unless they're super special, those shampoo and lotion samples you have from hotels are most likely just taking up valuable storage space, Street said.

The makeup you don't wear anymore should be cleared out.

Sort through old makeup to clear up space. Fiona Clair for Insider

"If you haven't used that lipstick or eyeshadow in the past year, chances are you aren't going to use it again before it expires," Street told Insider.

Instead of saving extraneous product until it comes back in style, get rid of it, Street said. The longer it sits, the more it becomes just a campground for germs.

Plus it gives you an excuse to buy a new shade, she added.

Your magazine collection should remain outside the bathroom.

Magazines can take up unnecessary space in the bathroom. Fiona Clair for Insider

Yes, many of us like to have something to read while we're on the porcelain throne, but magazines should be stored outside the bathroom.

Having your magazines right next to the toilet is not very sanitary, and it just adds to the clutter, Street said.

Air fresheners and plug-ins aren't necessary in the bathroom.

Switching to a more natural diffuser can make your bathroom smell fresher. Getty Images

Brown suggested getting rid of cheap-smelling air fresheners or potpourri.

Instead, replace your plug-ins with a more-natural, scented alternative that you can make yourself using essential oils. You can also try using a candle.

