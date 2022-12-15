Interior designers share 5 kitchen trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out

Insider asked interior designers about the kitchen trends you should expect to see in 2023.

Backless stoves, open-concept designs, and darker hues are gaining popularity.

Granite, gray cabinetry, and open shelving are on their way out.

Darker hues will be used more often in white kitchens.

Dark colors complement otherwise white kitchens. Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock

Interior designer Kristina Phillips of Kristina Phillips Interior Design told Insider that people are moving away from all-white kitchens and adding darker hues to complement the lighter elements.

"Kitchen trends that have staying power versus those that feel dated boil down to materials and colors," Phillips said. "While there will always be a place for all-white kitchens, homeowners are seeing the appeal of mixing in darker-hued cabinets with white countertops or reverse — light cabinets and dark counters."

Backless stoves will take center stage.

Backless stoves expose more of the backsplash in a kitchen. brizmaker/Shutterstock

According to Sarah Bowen, interior designer and founder of Spruce Up!, backless stoves will continue to trend as we head into 2023.

She said more people are trying to achieve a "seamless" look in their kitchen, a trend that extends to stoves.

"Backless-stove designs without the top rim hitting against the backsplash are becoming increasingly popular because stone slab backsplashes are in," Bowen told Insider.

Open-concept kitchens are trending.

Open-concept kitchens have grown in popularity over the last few years. Justin_Krug/Shutterstock

Interior designer Courtenay Wright at Forum Phi told Insider the open-concept trend is expected to continue growing in 2023.

"Open concept is the theme we continue to see in trend kitchens," Wright said.

Wright said that as people open their kitchens they're also adding enclosed prep or chef's kitchens off the main area.

According to Wright, homeowners were interested in open-entertainment kitchens before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the design trend has only grown since.

Saturated colors will become more common in kitchens.

Colors like jewel-toned blues will be used more in kitchens. Hendrickson Photography/Shutterstock

Though neutral-colored kitchens aren't uncommon, interior designer Julia Dempster told Insider we can expect to see more saturated, "decadent" colors in this space in 2023.

"People want to feel something emotional in their spaces and are trending towards saturated colors like deep-forest green, rust, rich reddish brown, amethyst, or jewel-toned blue rather than neutrals and white," she said.

Uncovered appliances will be a popular choice.

More home owners are expected to put their appliances out in the open. Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock

Devin Shaffer, the lead interior designer at Decorilla Online Interior Design, said he expects to see more people remove cabinets to allow kitchen appliances to shine.

"Appliances have become extremely stylish, and gone are the days where they have to be hidden," Shaffer said. "Kitchen designs once included highly customized cabinets to conceal everything from microwaves to refrigerators, and going into 2023, unfortunately, it's now looked at as a dated design solution."

With the rise of this trend, Shaffer recommends that homeowners who are replacing their appliances showcase their new equipment out in the open.

On the other hand, gray cabinetry will lose its stronghold.

Color is expected to replace gray in 2023. IJMphotos/Shutterstock

Meggan Fadden Wynja, design director and owner of the Color Cord Company, said color is on its way to replacing gray cabinets in many kitchens.

"Instead, we'll continue to see people exploring colorful cabinetry, light-fixture accents such as the cord or lampshade color, and see hardware or other smaller details in more neutral finishes that help ground the bolder palettes in the space," she told Insider.

Open shelving could be dwindling.

Open shelving can be hard to keep clean. David Papazian/Shutterstock

Though homeowners have loved the look of open shelving, Bowen told Insider the trend is fading because people realized the impracticality and upkeep required to maintain it.

Bowen said it's unlikely that open shelving will completely die out, as some styles will still be on trend in 2023, but the movement is taking a deep dive in popularity.

Modern white kitchens will be less popular.

White kitchens are clean and classy but not always comforting and warm. John Keeble/Getty Images

Inerior designer Linda Sasson predicts white kitchens will be on their way out in some homes as more people opt for warmth.

"Because of the current trend in kitchens toward warmth and away from slick and cold, the modern, white-acrylic kitchen is on the way out," Sasson said.

Sasson also said stainless-steel counters and plain subway tile backsplashes will also give way to materials that contribute to an overall feeling of warmth in the kitchen.

Granite might become a dated option.

More homeowners are favoring other types of stone. Artazum/Shutterstock

Interior designer Rudolph Diesel expects granite to fall out of favor when designing kitchens in 2023.

"The standard for the last 30 years, granite is finally falling out of favor for more unconventional finishes such as quartzite and porcelain that are set to take kitchen design by storm in 2023," Diesel said. "Due to being a mainstay in kitchens for so long, granite now makes a kitchen look dated, especially those with a large speckled grain.

The designer said people are opting for other stones like quartzite and porcelain because they're more subtle but have beautiful strands of color running through them.

