Interior designers share 6 bedroom trends that are in, and 5 that are out this season

Interior designers say trends like rounded furniture is in and accent-wall "headboards" are out this spring. Svet_Feo/Shutterstock; Krista Abel/Shutterstock

Insider asked interior designers which bedroom-styling trends are in and which are out this spring.

Custom headboards can add interest to the bedroom and canopy beds are back with a modern twist.

All-white bedrooms, matching furniture sets, and accent-wall "headboards" are fading in popularity.

Sheepskin and fur textures are trending.

A fur throw can easily add a comforting vibe to a bedroom. JR-stock/Shutterstock

Lindsey Jamison, lead interior designer at Rumor Designs and HGTV 2021 Designer of the Year, told Insider that fluffy fur textures are trending in the bedroom this season.

"We're seeing sheepskin, fur, and faux fur popping up in bedrooms because of the extra coziness and comfort these materials offer," said Jamison.

You can try this furry trend with area rugs, accent pillows or chairs, or throw blankets.

Rounded bedroom furniture is in for spring.

Rounded light fixtures and circular rugs can also add a cozy, organic vibe. Svet_Feo/Shutterstock

Add softness to your sleep space by swapping rectangular furniture for rounded pieces.

"Bedroom furniture with rounded edges is big right now," said Jamison. "Curved headboards are especially popular."

Wellness areas are a hot bedroom trend.

Create a peaceful area in your bedroom. Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

Interior designer Brittany Farinas of House of One told Insider that more bedroom designs are including wellness spaces.

"Whether it's a separate spot for yoga or a peaceful meditation corner, wellness in the bedroom is definitely trending," said Farinas.

If you don't have the extra space to devote to a wellness area, try using colors and textures that promote tranquility.

Custom headboards are a fun option.

A custom headboard brings a one-of-a-kind style to your bedroom. Andreas von Einsiedel/Getty Images

Susannah Watts, owner and lead designer at Swatts & Co Design Studio, said that custom headboards are a major spring design trend.

"We're seeing more custom headboard styles, including headboards with built-in nightstands and channel tufts," said Watts.

You might even offset some of the cost of commissioning a custom piece of furniture by working with a local company to design your headboard.

Accent ceilings are in this season.

An accent ceiling is both eye-catching and full of personality. solepsizm/Shutterstock

Though the popularity of statement walls is fading, Watts told Insider that accent ceilings in the bedroom are having a moment.

"Go for an accent ceiling in your favorite color or even use wallpaper for extra personality," said Watts.

For a more subtle look, consider retexturing your ceiling or installing crown molding.

Canopy beds are surging in popularity.

An updated canopy bed is right on trend this spring. Roberto Westbrook/Getty Images

The classic canopy bed is getting a refresh this spring with cleaner lines and modern materials.

"Canopy beds are a big trend this season," said Farinas. "Picture a suspended metal frame with fabric draped over it, not a traditional four-post canopy bed."

Stick with airy fabrics and a minimal frame to have your canopy bed looking mature and stylish.

On the other hand, diamond tufting looks dated.

It's time to ditch the diamond-tufted headboard. Mirage_studio/Shutterstock

Trends like the diamond-tufted headboard are falling out of favor.

"Diamond tufting was overdone in the early 2000s and now these headboards look extremely dated," said Watts.

Instead of choosing the diamond style, Watts recommended trying the channel trend (vertical tufted lines) or even tufting the entire wall behind the bed.

All-white or gray bedrooms are no longer trending.

An all-white bedroom can look boring. John Keeble/Getty Images

Bright colors are replacing white and gray as a vibrant spring design trend.

"We're seeing fewer and fewer all-white, neutral bedrooms," said Watts. "People are starting to crave color in the bedroom."

If you don't want to totally restyle your bedroom, Watts recommended adding a few bold pops of color through drapes and pillows.

Multiple layers of pillows can look overdone.

The layered throw-pillow trend may finally be waning. Daly and Newton/Getty Images

"Multiple layers of pillows can be tedious to maintain and they're often just thrown on the floor," said Jamison.

Plus minimizing your pillow collection can make it much easier to make the bed.

Jamison recommended using just two standard shams and one large lumbar pillow.

Accent-wall "headboards" are out.

Opt for a traditional headboard or consider using removable wallpaper to create an accent wall that isn't permanent. Krista Abel/Shutterstock

Decorating with an accent wall behind the bed in lieu of a headboard is a fading design trend.

"Accent walls lock you into one style and can't be rearranged," said Watts. "Plus, you can't even see them when you're in bed."

Ditch the matching furniture sets.

You can stop stressing about coordinating your bed frame with your bureau. Gaf_Lila/Shutterstock

Swap your matching furniture sets for a more bespoke approach.

"Mixing nightstands and dressers with different finishes and textures adds interest and makes a space feel eclectic," said Jamison.

Shopping at thrift stores or flea markets is often a great way to find one-of-a-kind pieces that won't break your budget.

