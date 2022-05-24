Interior of house listed for $1.6M in Pennsylvania puzzles Zillow Gone Wild. See why

While this house on the market in Pennsylvania for $1.69 million might confuse some with its out-of-place exterior, it’s the inside that is captivating a popular real estate Facebook page.

In its listing on Zillow.com, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in the Mount Washington neighborhood of Pittsburgh is referred to as “the most beautiful vista in the city” with “elegance and beauty throughout,” and the photos certainly help paint that image.

The home is packed with features including:

  • Front heated drive

  • Four-car garage

  • Marble and hardwood floors

  • Wool runners

  • Three-story wall of windows

  • Designer lighting

  • Two stone fireplaces

  • Landscape with waterfall

There are also stunning panoramic views of the city.

However, the social media page Zillow Gone Wild isn’t too impressed with how the interior is decorated, and people have been quick to share their thoughts on it in the comment section of the home’s photos.

“Why the heck did I look twice through these pictures!?” one person said.

“This just confuses me,” another expressed. “It looks like Donatella Versace and Doc Antle collaborated on a home decor project.”

“Outside is great, and that deck is fantastic. Everything else...well....” someone else commented.

“I think the outside and the bones of it are nice, but the interior decor is bananas,” one person observed.

“This must be the house Oscar Wilde was talking about when he said, ‘My wallpaper and I are fighting a duel to the death. One or the other of us has to go,’” someone quoted.

“Perfectly pimped out,” another said.

“Wow, that’s just a lot going on,” one person observed. “Honestly I like a lot of the pieces and ideas, just that house isn’t big enough to put it all there...”

“The wallpaper reminds me of the ‘90s magic eye books,” someone commented.

