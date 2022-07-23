The interior of this house in New York has Zillow Gone Wild asking ‘huh?’ See why

The wild inside of a home on the real estate market in Lockport, New York, for $1.2 million has a popular real estate social media page asking questions.

And a lot of them.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom, 8,095-square-foot estate, while perfectly normal on the outside (however much larger than it appears when looking at it from the front door), hides an interior that appears to be a time capsule of sorts with a wide variety of decor from different ages.

“Majestic, private, 2.7 acre estate in the heart of Niagara County in walkable distance to the historic neighborhood sites,” the listing on Realtor.com says. “This spectacular, well-cared jewel, has a dramatic marble floor entrance with grand chandelier and staircase welcoming family and friends. Perfect home for entertaining and showcasing artwork in the studio/gallery, or car collection in a more (than) 14-car attached garage!”

Given, the house comes with a plethora of possibilities along with some nifty features including:

And those are all within a 3,000-square-foot basement.

Despite all that, fans of Zillow Gone Wild still wanted to know, and understand, some particulars when it comes to the decor.

Basically, the overall consensus with folks was “huh?” Especially when it comes to the carpeting.

“Sales guy: ‘What color carpet are you looking for?’

These people: ‘Yes.’” someone joked.

“It’s the green golf turf on the stairs for me,” one person said.

“I hope this house comes with a riding vacuum cleaner!” another remarked.

“I love this house, it seems incredibly well preserved and like someone really took care of it well!” one person said.

“I never realized colors of carpet could invoke such feelings of rage within me,” someone remarked.

“I half expected the driveway to be carpeted,” another observed.

“Looks like the Grinch made a nice profit on the Christmas he stole,” one person said.

“It would be a crime to change a single thing,” someone tweeted. “And I will fight the person that changes that basement.”

“I would have a seizure every time I made eggs for breakfast,” another person said.

Lockport is about 30 miles northeast of Buffalo.

