Interior Minister explains situation with fatalities in Pokrovsk district and shows video

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Interior Minister, has said that at least 11 people, including five children, were killed in Russian strikes in the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast on 6 January. However, the bodies of three victims, including a three-year-old child, have been recovered from the sites of the strikes in the city of Pokrovsk and in the village of Rivne.

Source: Klymenko on Telegram

Quote: "Donetsk Oblast, Pokrovsk district. Search and rescue operations have been going on for more than a day. Rescuers have dismantled over 100 tonnes of destroyed building elements at the strike sites. Police have recovered more than fifty body fragments, taking biological samples and doing everything possible to identify the victims.

As of 17:00, the bodies of three people, including a three-year-old child, were recovered from the sites of the strikes in the city of Pokrovsk and the village of Rivne.

According to the latest information, at least 11 people, including five children, were killed in the Russian strikes. However, the final death toll will be confirmed by an expert examination. The force of the enemy strike was too powerful, so this work will take time."

Details: Klymenko also released a video of the search and rescue operation.

Background:

Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported that a total of 11 people, including five children, were killed and ten others were injured as a result of Russian strikes in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast, on 6 January.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reported that "more than ten people" had been killed.

However, the prosecutor's office and police published information about a much lower number of deaths and injuries, noting that they still were searching for people under the rubble.

On Sunday morning, the State Emergency Service reported that the body of a child had been removed from under rubble by emergency workers in the village of Rivne, Pokrovsk district (Donetsk Oblast). Meanwhile, a civilian was rescued from under the rubble of two destroyed private houses in the town of Pokrovsk, and the body of a woman was recovered.

