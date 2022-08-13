The interior of this Oklahoma house has Zillow Gone Wild in a tizzy. Come see why

A three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has managed to charm a popular social media real estate page, thanks to its funky interior.

Exterior

And it can be yours for $925,000.

Family room

“Mid-century Modern architectural icon, the Osher House, designed by Blaine Imel, a Bruce Goff protege,” the listing on Realtor.com says. “This home provides a serene, resort-like sanctuary in the heart of Tulsa.”

Kitchen

Goff was a famous Midwest architect who designed houses that were “symbols of both a heartland-born eccentricity and distinct Modernism,” according to The New York Times.

Laundry room

And thanks to Goff’s teachings, his protege’s “modern oasis” design stands out.

Dining area

Features of the 2,785-square-foot home include:

Interior

New carpeting

Hardwood floors

Updated kitchen

Open floor plan

Plenty of storage

Custom pool

Privacy

Bedroom

The house turned heads on Zillow Gone Wild as both fans and naysayers alike gathered to drop their thoughts about the home and its colorful inside.

Bathroom

“Y’all need to research Bruce Goff. Wildly successful architect in Oklahoma. I’d wager this was him or a protégé of his,” one person said on Facebook. “He was mentored by F L Wright. Built some STUNNING architecture/ homes in Tulsa area, Texas, Cali, etc... and... I BELIEVE was the inventor of the conversation pit, not for sure. He’s known for the rock and glass chunk inserts.”

Bedroom

“This home screams 60s,” another person commented. “My buddy lives in Tulsa — I might have to convince her to give me a FaceTime tour of this home.”

Office

“This house is fab and with a little updating could be amazing if you chose to purchase it,” someone remarked.

Swimming pool

“So obviously loved, this home screams house pride. I dig it,” one person said.

Aerial view

“This is a fantastic house,” another said. “I lived in Oklahoma for over 20 years, and I actually miss it. I’d absolutely love to have a house like this.”

Exterior

“Mentally I’m here,” someone tweeted.

